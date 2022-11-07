Politics
VP to follow up on proposal to add Indonesian student dormitory in Egypt
Cairo, wapresri.go.id – On the sidelines of a working visit to Cairo, Vice-President (Vice-President) KH Maruf Amin had the opportunity to have a friendly meeting and dialogue with Indonesian students who study in Egypt, at the House from the Ambassador of the Embassy of Indonesia (KBRI) in Cairo on Saturday evening (05)/11/2022) local time.
On this occasion, Muhammad Ikramurrahman Amin from the Indonesian Students and Students Association (PPMI) Egypt, proposed to add an Indonesian student dormitory in Egypt. The reason is that the existing dormitories are no longer able to accommodate the large number of Indonesian students in Egypt.
There is a dormitory that was built during the administration of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY), but it only has a capacity of 1,200 people. Meanwhile, the number of Indonesian students currently in Egypt is around 12,000. So with that, we hope there will be a new Indonesian dorm again, he hoped.
Not only that, said Ikramurrahman, the need to build new dormitories for Indonesian students in Egypt is to protect and protect the students from all criminal acts ranging from theft, fraud to house rental, violence physics whose cases continue to increase every year.
One of our barriers as students here is the high level of crime we experience, especially physical abuse, burglaries, house rental fraud and all kinds of things, he said. .
Responding to the proposal, the Vice President promised to follow up with the Indonesian Ambassador to Egypt.
The hostel proposal, I welcome this proposal. And later, Mr. Ambassador, I ask that the reasons, all the rational considerations, be finalized, he asked.
If the construction of this dormitory materializes, continued the vice president, he proposed to be appointed the current president of the Republic of Indonesia, namely Joko Widodo.
I hope I pass this on to Pak Jokowi so that it is of concern. If later it could be built, it was not Maruf Amin’s dormitory but Joko Widodo’s, he said, that was greeted with applause from the students.
In addition, another student named Teja Wirahadikusuma from West Nusa Tenggara asked about the role and contribution of students, including how to strengthen Islamic wasathiyah (moderate) da’wah in harmony with the life of the nation and of State.
Responding to this question, the Vice President explained that the main contribution of students is to be serious in their studies so that they can graduate on time and then participate in various fields.
And as to how to develop Wasathiyah Islam, I ask you to try to write some kind of scripture, according to students with many references to Wasathiyah Islam and also how Indonesia implements wasathiyah islam, he replied.
Finally, a student named Huna Ayu Rosyidah asked the vice president how to apply the Islamic teachings of wasathiyah while maintaining a balance between the affairs of the world and the hereafter.
Regarding this issue, the Vice President also replied that the key to putting the teachings of Wasathiyah Islam into practice is to have a sense of restlessness and not to be excessive in religion.
In religion, one must not be indifferent (tafrid), that is to say, do not worry about religious problems, preach the problems, do not worry about them. It’s tafrid. But not ifrad, it is excessive to the point of forcing people, insulting people, his preaching is excessive, he explained.
As evidenced by the ulama of the past, he continued, who succeeded in introducing Islam to Indonesia peacefully and without violence. This shows that Islam is a tolerant religion which is easily accepted by various groups.
We must keep this until now that there is no violence in building us this religion of the past, until now, until when. It is wasathiyah Islam that we have built, he stressed.
Likewise in world affairs, the vice president said, the application of Islamic teachings of Wasathiyah can be demonstrated, for example, by helping in kindness, regardless of their religious background.
We who are Muslims provide aid to non-Muslims, we will still have a reward, he concluded. (EP-BPMI Setwapres)
