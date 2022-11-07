Ministry of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform





President Joko Widodo officially launched the “Cane Bioethanol for Energy Security” program which was held at PT Energi Agro Nusantara (Enero) Bioethanol Plant, Mojokerto Regency, East Java Province. Photo: BPMI Setpres/Laily Ratchev President Joko Widodo officially launched the Sugarcane Bioethanol Program for Energy Security held at PT Energi Agro Nusantara (Enero) Bioethanol Plant, Mojokerto Regency, East Java Province on Friday 4 November 2022. In his remarks, the President hopes that the program could improve and improve the quality of sugar cane production in the country. “We have started planting sugar cane which is cultivated in a modern way and we hope that later the productivity of this plant will be better and increase,” President Jokowi said. According to the President, Indonesia was an exporter of sugar in the 1800s. However, Indonesia currently has to import very large quantities of sugar for domestic consumption and industry needs. Therefore, the President instructed the Minister of Public Enterprises (BUMN) Erick Thohir to improve the quality of sugarcane seeds with the best varieties in the world. We are working with Brazil for this and already have good experience in managing sugar cane and confectionery, he said. The president also hopes that through this program, Indonesia can in the future achieve the goal of being independent in food security, including by no longer importing sugar from other countries. But it will take time, maybe in the next five years. This is our goal, said the president. In order to achieve this goal, the President called on the country’s farmers and sugar factories to work well together. In addition, the machines in the sugar factory must also be updated with more modern machines and use the latest technologies. The key is indeed good seeds, machines that ensure good yields for farmers. The key is there, and it takes a lot of investment, takes a lot of money, but we decided to change that, the president said. If the sugarcane succeeds, then the B30 palm oil can be increased again, this will strengthen the energy security of our country, Indonesia, he said. Also present at the event were Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif, Deputy Minister of BUMN I Pahala Nugraha Mansury, Deputy Governor of East Java Emil Elestianto Dardak and Mojokerto Regent Ikfina Fahmawati, Pertamina Director President Nicke Widyawati and PTPN III Senior Director Mohammad Abdul Ghani. (BPMI Setpres)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.menpan.go.id/site/berita-terkini/dari-istana/presiden-harap-program-bioetanol-tebu-untuk-ketahanan-energi-dorong-peningkatan-produksi-dan-kualitas-tebu The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos