Boris Johnson to tackle caustic cynicism as he backs net zero in his Cop27 speech | Politics | New





The former prime minister will attend the summit at the Sharm el-Sheikh International Convention Center in Egypt. The climate change conference will run from November 6-18 and will bring together a number of world leaders.

Mr Johnson said the goal of reducing fossil fuel use cannot be interrupted by Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine and his “corrosive cynicism”. The MP for Uxbridge & South Ruislip will deliver a speech at the summit on Monday to warn against ‘naysayers’ trying to negatively impact net zero hopes. Mr Johnson will say that ‘corrosive cynicism’ jeopardizes global ambitions to reduce global use of fossil fuels. He will also add that the “defeatism” around climate change, which he blamed on Putin’s conflict in Ukraine, must be tackled.

Mr Johnson will say the goal of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5C is still possible and will help avoid the worst effects of climate change. Speaking at a Climate Forward event hosted by The New York Times, he will say, "Because soaring oil and gas prices – and the resulting global inflation, increases in the cost of fertilizers and food – impacted here and everywhere, driving some naysayers into caustic cynicism about net zero. "We must put an end to the defeatism that has taken hold since last year, we must put an end to Putin's energy blackmail, we must continue our campaign to end the world's dependence on hydrocarbons, and if we keep the creative and Promethean spirit of optimism that we saw in Paris and Glasgow, then we can keep 1.5 alive.

However, with King Charles keen to attend despite being stopped by former Prime Minister Liz Truss and Boris Johnson then announcing his attendance, Mr Sunak changed his mind. Mr Johnson announced his attendance last weekend after the Prime Minister said he would not go, but experts believe Johnson's visit convinced Sunak to go to symbolically show his position as new British Prime Minister on the international stage. It is likely that Downing Street staff feared Johnson's presence would overpower the Prime Minister and although Mr Sunak is now in Egypt, those fears will persist.

Since COP26 in Glasgow last year, Johnson has emerged as a passionate advocate for net zero, although he has previously been uncertain on green issues. For COP27, Johnson said he wanted to “talk a bit about how I see things and how we see things in the UK”. Other world leaders such as Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron are also due to attend the conference in Egypt.

