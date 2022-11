Democratic deficit: the Hindu editorial on the attempt on the life of Imran Khan

The usual turbulence of Pakistani politics took a decidedly dangerous turn last week, with an assassination attempt on its former prime minister Imran Khan, who was ousted seven months ago. Mr Khan escaped with leg injuries after a gunman opened fire. At a press conference the next day, Mr Khan accused the government and the army of plotting to kill him. Mr Khan, who had previously invoked comparisons between himself and former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who was hanged in 1979 from a popular leader whose mandate is being defeated by the establishment, even cited the Sheikh as an example Mujibur Rahman, the founder of Bangladesh. Prime Minister Sharif and the military have denied Mr Khan’s claims, but it’s harder to deny the growing problem he now poses. Since April, when he was forced to resign following a vote of confidence in parliament and lost all legal challenges, he has taken to the streets, demanding a general election immediately. He has been vocal on the political role of the army, accusing Dirty Harrys of imprisoning and torturing his supporters of the Pakistani Tehreek e Insaf Party (PTI) and mocking Army Chief General Bajwa, whose term ends this month, for suggesting the military would maintain a neutral role. There were repercussions. In September, he was charged in a contempt of court case for attacking the High Court judiciary, and although terrorism charges were dropped against him, he faces criminal charges for threatening to prosecute government officials. In October, the Electoral Commission found him guilty in a case of undeclared official gifts and disqualified him from holding public office; he could face a legal challenge to his seat in parliament for defaming the judiciary and the armed forces.

For the Sharif government which is already beleaguered by devastating floods, a security crisis emanating from Afghanistan, the emerging economic crisis and the continuing poor relationship with India which has halted much-needed trade revenue, Mr Khans challenge Couldn’t have come at a worse time. Mr. Sharif, who has made numerous visits abroad, must focus on the domestic situation and convincingly investigate the attack on Mr. Khan if he is to establish his credibility. Despite the many setbacks, Mr. Khan’s popularity remains strong; he won six out of eight by-elections last month. In the aftermath of the assassination attempt, PTI protesters staged marches in Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta and Karachi. The government’s greatest concern is to maintain law and order if the stalemate persists. In this case, early elections may prove to be the only prudent way forward in a country that has always suffered from a democratic deficit.

