Azerbaijani PM says Shusha’s statement is ‘peak of ties’ with Trkiye





The landmark Declaration of Chouchasigned by Ankara and Baku bringing bilateral relations to the level of the alliance, is the “summit of ties”, the Azerbaijani Prime Minister said on Saturday. Speaking at a joint press conference with Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay in Shusha, Ali Asadov recalled the city’s liberation in November 2020 after nearly 30 years of Armenian occupation. Touching on Trkiye-Azerbaijan relations, he noted that the statement elevated the ties between the two countries to the level of strategic alliance. “We are grateful to President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan and the Turkish people who supported the state and people of Azerbaijan from the very first days of the 44-day war against the homeland. We will never forget this support,” Asadov added. For his part, Oktay also reiterated Trkiye’s support for Azerbaijan by mentioning the strategic relations between Ankara and Baku. “Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, which is of great importance to the Turkish world, also occupies a special place in the bilateral relations between Trkiye and Azerbaijan, which are “one nation, two states”, said he declared. Meanwhile, Oktay pointed out that the Shusha Declaration shows the culmination of relations with Azerbaijan. The “Shusha Declaration on Covenant Relations between the Republic of Trkiye and the Republic of Azerbaijan” was signed by the presidents of the two countries on June 15, 2021 in Shusha, Karabakh, Azerbaijan. The statement is the first document signed between Ankara and Baku that includes the word “alliance”.

