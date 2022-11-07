KIB: Pak Jokowi asks not to rush to decide on a presidential candidate

The three general presidents of the member political parties of the United Indonesia Coalition (KIB) have expressed their commitment not to rush in the constitution of candidates for the presidency and the vice-presidency to face the simultaneous presidential election of 14 February 2024.

The three political parties of KIB are Party Chairman General Golkar Airlangga Hartarto, PAN Chairman Zulkifli Hasan and Acting Chairman General (Plt) PPP Mardiono.

“Mr. President Joko Widodo said there is no need to rush (to determine a presidential candidate), no need to be reckless, but not too late,” Airlangga said as quoted by Antara .

Good month: Airlangga said that this is not the month to determine who will be the candidate, because according to PAN General Chairman Zulkifli Hasan and PPP Acting General Chairman Mardiono, this month of November is Rabiul Akhir and must be took into consideration.

“The month of Rabiul Akhir must be careful. We must therefore seek the moon whose universe truly supports us. This is where we will launch the candidates for the presidency and the vice-presidency of the KIB coalition,” Airlangga said.

To qualify: Moreover, KIB is a coalition of parties which is the most prepared and has the conditions to carry presidential and vice-presidential candidates in the presidential election of 2024 later. In fact, many executives are experienced and have good flying hours working in political party organizations.

“I highlight the case of the presidential and vice-presidential candidates. There are a lot of experienced executives here, with high flying hours. The most important thing is to have a NIK, to have a KTA. Because that KIB is a coalition whose members are political parties, so if you have a NIK, this KTA is key, because it is not an individual coalition. Therefore, we will see when it is a matter of time”, did he declare.

Airlangga also indicated that there are three important programs which are promoted by KIB.

“First, humans must be healthy, second, economy must be healthy, third, our earth must be healthy. This shows KIB Coalition’s commitment to sustainable development,” a- he declared.

Already offered a program: He affirms that so far only KIB has dared to propose future programs.

There are even those who made announcements but did not transmit what (the program). We don’t want to buy cats in bags,” Airlangga said.

Meanwhile, according to PAN Chairman Zulkifli Hasan, the KIB is currently the only coalition of political parties that has met the requirements to nominate the president and has more than enough tickets to nominate the president and vice president.

“We are in no hurry, said Pak Airlangga, in no hurry. We want to win, then execute our program, then succeed in the next 10 years. Of course, we still have a long struggle at KIB,” he said. Explain.

DPI Voice: Meanwhile, the Acting General President of the PPP, Mardiono, asked for the commitment of all cadres not to change the political principles with the KIB, even if there was a change of direction within the PPP.

Because so far there have been no other interventions and interventions, because the change is purely natural for the needs of the organization within the PPP.

“So now it’s more mature, we fight together in the PPP, it’s the maturity of the PPP. I’m really detailed with all my friends, we shouldn’t be mean, we’ll be cute little kids so that the people love us. So be careful. If Golkar and PAN split up, the target is enough (to carry). So, I am very careful. I hope that when you become a lovely child, Pak Airlangga and Pak Zulkifli Hasan the will love,” Mardiono said.

