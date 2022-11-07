Xi Jinping calls for scaling up global action for wetland conservation as COP14 opens





Xinhua) 08:05, 07 November 2022 Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech via video at the opening ceremony of the 14th meeting of the Conference of the Contracting Parties to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands held in Wuhan, Hubei Province ( central China), Nov. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xueren) BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday called for strengthening cooperation on wetland conservation and stepping up action on wetlands around the world. He made the remarks while delivering a video speech at the opening ceremony of the 14th meeting of the Conference of the Contracting Parties to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands (COP14). In his speech, Xi noted the importance of reaching global consensus on valuing wetlands, showing respect for nature, minimizing disturbance and damage from human activities, and protect the ecological security of wetlands in order to bequeath the magnificent wetlands to future generations. “It is important that we advance the global process on wetland conservation, redouble our efforts to preserve authenticity and integrity, include more important wetlands in nature reserves, improve mechanisms and platforms for cooperation and increase the coverage of wetlands of international importance,” Xi said. He also called for improving the well-being of people globally by leveraging the role of wetlands in promoting sustainable development, combating climate change, protecting biodiversity and providing more benefits people around the world. Historic achievements have been made in the conservation of wetlands in China. The country has increased the area of ​​wetlands to 56.35 million hectares, established a protection system and enacted a wetland conservation law, according to Xi. The president further noted that China will pursue modernization of harmony between mankind and nature, and promote high-quality development in the cause of wetland conservation. China has recently drawn up a plan for the management of national parks. Under the plan, China will designate a number of national parks, representing about 10 percent of the country’s land area. About 11 million hectares of wetlands will be incorporated into the national park system, with emphasis on the development of national wetland parks, including Three Rivers National Park, Qinghai Lake National Park, from Ruoergai, the Yellow River Estuary National Park. , Liao River Estuary National Park and Songnen Plain Crane Homeland National Park. A national wetland conservation plan and major conservation projects will be implemented, Xi added. China will promote international exchanges and cooperation to protect the four bird migration routes passing through China and build an international mangrove center in Shenzhen, Xi said, adding that China supports convening a conference. of the World Coastal Forum. “Let us unite to write a new chapter in global wetland conservation,” the Chinese president said. Under the theme “Wetland Action for People and Nature”, COP14 is due to take place from November 5-13 in Wuhan, China and Geneva, Switzerland. (Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)

