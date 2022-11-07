Why Prime Minister Modi has reason to be disappointed in his BJP colleagues

IIt is not very often that an independent candidate for an assembly election receives a call from the Prime Minister of India also to be absent. Mera tum by Poora haq hai. Main kuchh nahin soonoongamera (I have full rights over you. I won’t hear anything my Kripal can’t do this) Prime Minister made an emotional appeal to Kripal Parmar, a rebel candidate from the Bharatiya Janata party in Himachal Pradesh constituency to Fatehpur. Former BJP Vice Chairman argued that BJP National Chairman JP Nadda humiliated (jaleel kiya) him for 15 years. When he told the prime minister that his call should have come two days earlier because the last day for the withdrawal of the nomination had passed, Modi looked miffed as he hung up, saying: achha bhaiya, achha ji. Ordinary BJP worker arguing with PM Modi! The next day, the BJP excluded Parmar with four other party rebels.

The audio-video clip of the conversation went viral on social media on Saturday. Neither the PMO nor the BJP have denied it so far. The opposition Congress is happy. I wish the Prime Minister would call (Xi) Jinping with this hanak (trust) to sit back, give up (occupy Indian territory) and go back, President of Indian Youth Congress Srinivas BV mocked on Twitter. His other colleagues in Congress are having a field day. Naddaji has failed now that Saheb himself is calling the rebels. The next defeat made saheb insomniac, tweeted Congress Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate. Opposition leaders must think that Modi calling the BJP rebels rather than focusing on economic, national security and foreign policy challenges would annoy the people.

Well, that’s not how they are known to react to Modi. The joke is not on him. The BJP would rather make it a virtue: look at the PM’s commitment to his party. For him, the interests of the BJP are paramount. Fashions yatrasdomestic, at least all about the BJP while the Bharat Jodo Yatra is to rename Rahul Gandhi. The Congress has even invited Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray to join Gandhi in what looks like an attempt to enlist Shiv Sainiks and Nationalist Congress Party workers to succeed in his yatra in Maharashtra.

Addressing a rally in Solan on Saturday, Modi said, as reported by The Indian Express: You don’t need to remember anyone (candidates). It was Modi who came to you. Every vote for the lotus will come directly to the Modis account as a blessing. He was practically putting his own brand on the line for the BJP. India’s prime minister, despite the huge responsibility his office entails, takes the time to call out the BJP rebels, while Gandhi seems detached from the fate of Congress in Gujarat and Himachal. As for the impact of the audio clip, Congress may think it exposes the vulnerabilities of the BJP camp. But, as far as we know, Modi pleading with a rebel candidate may even end up uniting the BJP base behind official candidates.

The audio clip, however, underscores a wider problem of growing indiscipline and factionalism in a cadre-based party, with senior leadership appearing powerless. BJP rebels vying for about a quarter of the 68 seats in Himachal, the Nadda territory, should alarm Modi and the party’s chief strategist, Amit Shah. Nadda suddenly looks from afar in her home state, with BJP rebels squabbling in two of the four constituencies, even in her home district of Bilaspur. The BJP slogan of naya rivaz banayenge or making a new tradition (retaining power) took on new meaning. If Prime Minister Modi is to step in to put out the fire on the grounds of the BJP national presidents, that says a lot about the leadership of the party.

Factionalism and referee Modi

What must worry Modi is the fact that this phenomenon is not limited to Himachal Pradesh. Infighting is ongoing within the BJP in several states of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, etc. The BJP high command removed BS Yediyurappa and replaced him with Basavaraj Bommai as Chief Minister of Karnataka. Bommai was a disaster, however, with the BJP-led government courting controversy a day and the chief minister looking distraught. So much so that the high command had to induct Yediyurappa into the BJP parliamentary council in an attempt to co-opt him.

In Madhya Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalists put pressure on CM Shivraj Chouhan. Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar walked barefoot on rutted roads in Gwalior to feel the pain felt by others. The Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia, another Scindia loyalist, called the state administration nirankush or autocratic and blamed Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, a Chouhan confidant, for that. BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, whose growing bonhomie with Scindia has sparked curiosity in party circles, mocked CM Chouhan on Saturday. The BJP would have formed the government in 2018 if Shivraj Chouhan had not resigned hastily after the elections.

In Uttar Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who is believed to be close to Amit Shah, trained his guns on Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad, who is close to CM Yogi Adityanath. Many other ministers have spoken and written against senior state officials, a move that is seen as a setback against the powerful CM. In Haryana, the protracted standoff between CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Interior Minister Anil Vij is no longer in the news. The Rajasthan BJP is also witnessing intense infighting with former CM Vasundhara Raje facing a challenge from a host of aspiring CMs about a year before the elections.

These infighting is not new. What is, however, surprising is that the BJP high commands failed to stop them. In fact, it’s getting worse every day. For a party led by a popular PM and one of the best strategists, this failure is surprising. This may be partly because the high command (non-PM), instead of being a neutral arbiter, has become a party. In all of these states, there is one faction that would have the support of the high command and another that is cornered and must fight for its survival. Those in the latter category pin their hopes on Modi, but the prime minister cannot be expected to involve himself in day-to-day organizational affairs.

There are, however, occasions when he is obliged to intervene, as he does in Himachal or as he did in Karnataka by inducting Yediyurappa into the parliamentary council of the party. Earlier in Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis was taken aback by the high command’s decision to make Eknath Shinde the CM despite spending months plotting the downfall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. He refused to be part of the government. He stuck to his decision despite pleas from Amit Shah and Nadda. As Fadnavis later revealed, it was only after the intervention of the Prime Minister that he agreed to become a CM MP.

It’s too much to expect from Prime Minister Modi, 72. He must lead the country. He must get votes for the BJP. And now he’s expected to play the referee and keep the herd together. The prime minister happily does all the heavy lifting for the BJP, but he may have reason to be disappointed with his party colleagues.

DK Singh is political editor, ThePrint. He tweets @dksingh73. Views are personal.

(Edited by Prashant)