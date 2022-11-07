McManus: Trump Republicans set to claim midterm fraud





WASHINGTON

Don’t expect to find out the results of this year’s midterm contests on election night.

Just like in 2020, we were in an endless election week, followed by a month or even months of elections.

One reason is the popularity of mail-in ballots and the maddening oddity that some states wait until all polling places are closed to start counting them.

But this year’s results also risk being set back by a pernicious practice: election denialism among Republican candidates loyal to former President Trump.

For them, it is not enough to endorse Trump’s baseless insistence that he was the true winner of the 2020 presidential election, a false assertion that has become a tenet of GOP faith.

Some Holocaust deniers seem ready to emulate their exiled leader if they too fail.

When reporters ask these candidates if they will accept the results if they lose, they evade or obscure.

I hope I can, said Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, who is in a tight race for re-election. But I can’t predict what the Democrats might have planned, he added, suggesting they might try to make it easier to cheat.

It’s not exactly a yes.

Kari Lake, the Trump-backed candidate for governor of Arizona, added a Trump-style caveat.

I will win the election and I will accept this result, she said.

Arizona candidate for Secretary of State Mark Finchem was more blunt: There will be no give-and-take speeches from this guy.

On some level, it seems like all of these candidates are simply modeling themselves after Trump, who refused to commit to accepting the election results in 2016 and 2020. (He ultimately accepted the 2016 result, which he won , but still insisted the vote was cast against him.)

But their preemptive denials are also setting the stage for a storm of post-election court challenges, which is, of course, the legal right of all candidates. GOP officials, leaving nothing to chance, say they have already recruited more election lawyers than ever before.

After the 2020 election, Trump and his lawyers filed more than 60 lawsuits trying to overturn the results and lost all but one.

This time, the political climate could influence the results, worries UC Irvine law professor Richard L. Hasen.

There could be pressure on state justices and state Supreme Court justices, many of whom are elected officials and know the Republican base is full of Holocaust deniers, Hasen wrote in the Atlantic last week.

Another election expert, Rachel Orey of the Bipartisan Policy Center think tank, worries about a different scenario: GOP-dominated election commissions at the county or state level could simply refuse to certify results they do not like.

This happened in New Mexico and Pennsylvania after primaries this year, although state supreme courts overturned council actions.

That’s what keeps me awake at night, says Orey. Certification has traditionally been a routine step, but this part of the process is now being exploited by partisan actors to disrupt and delay.

Not all Republicans refused to say they would accept defeat. Senate candidates Herschel Walker in Georgia and Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania both said they would accept the voters’ verdict.

In Colorado, GOP Senate candidate Joe ODea said not only would he accept defeat as an adult, but that Trump should too.

We have become a nation of whiners and whiners, he said in a written statement. Donald Trump still can’t admit he lost.

He added, for good measure, that he hopes Trump won’t win the GOP presidential nomination if he decides to run in 2024.

This earned him an outburst from Trump, who called him a Republican RINO in name only.

MAGA doesn’t vote for stupid people with big mouths, the former president wrote on his social media, using an abbreviation for his Make America Great Again movement.

ODeas campaign manager Zack Roday said the candidate was still experiencing heat from Trump loyalists.

He’s definitely out and reading the riot act, Roday told me. But Joes a good listener.

Republicans who concede their races risk being ridiculed as RINOs, while those who challenge the results, even when there is no credible evidence of fraud, can be rewarded by their party.

And it’s dangerous, warns Orey.

Incentives are misaligned. Trump has taught candidates that election denial is [an] effective fundraising and campaign tactics, Orey said. Candidates who refuse to accept election results without any evidence put temporary political gain above the future of American democracy.

