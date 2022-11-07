Boris Johnson refused to run for PM over 10m earning opportunities: report

Experts previously predicted that former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson could earn more than £5million a year after leaving 10 Downing Street. Now reports have emerged that, in a bid not to jeopardize his potential earnings, the leader did not contest the Tory leadership race that sealed victory for his former finance minister Rishi Sunak. Although many predicted that Johnson would run again, he announced at the last minute that he would not run. This is due to upcoming sales of his memoirs which could easily earn him up to 20 million (over $22 million) a year, but would not attract as much sales revenue if he had lost the election to to Rishi Sunak, the British press reported.

“It’s just not the right thing to do…”

Boris Johnson has had enough nominations from Tory backbench MPs, estimated at more than 100. And yet the former Prime Minister has refrained from standing in the Tory race. However, his spokesman told a presser that it was totally out of order to cite the financial reasons for his decision not to run for prime minister. Johnson said standing in the race again “just wouldn’t be the right thing to do.” The former British prime minister snubbed his short-lived and high-profile attempt to return to office, which many now believe is due to his 10million potential earner.

Johnson’s sudden, last-minute withdrawal left former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak a hot favorite with the British public as he became Britain’s next prime minister. Sunak was the third prime minister elected this year at a crucial time of impending political turmoil and severe economic hardship. Johnson, who was ousted in July over partygate and other political scandals, was widely expected to run to replace Liz Truss, who quit over her tax-cut economic agenda that caused unrest on the financial markets. Before leaving, Johnson also appeared for an expensive interview. He was reportedly paid more than double his prime minister’s salary for a $350,000 (about $316,041) speech and “fireside chat” in the United States. role, according to British government records. This totaled 157,372.