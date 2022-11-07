Donald Trump surprises with Ron DeSantis Line at midterm campaign rally in Miami, Florida





At a midterm campaign rally on Sunday afternoon near Miami, Donald Trump avoided hitting Florida’s other most popular Republican, Governor Ron DeSantis. The people of Florida will re-elect wonderful, great friend of mine Marco Rubio to the US Senate, the former president has told more than 2,000 supporters. And you’re going to re-elect Ron DeSantis as governor.

It wasn’t an effusive endorsement, but a day earlier Trump had fired a warning shot at his budding rival for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. As he swooped in for Mehmet Oz, the GOP nominee in the US Senate in Pennsylvania, Trump called DeSantis Ron DeSanctimonious. The zinger came as Trump boasted about month-old polling numbers showing him with a gargantuan lead among Republican voters over Florida Governor and former Vice President Mike Pence.

The insult was completely unnecessary, Luis Solarana told The Daily Beast. A Brooklyn native who moved to Miami in 1984, Solarana was among dozens of other MAGA die-hards at the Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds who were hyped by a potential Republican rout in the Sunshine State on Election Day this tuesday.

I heard of what Trump called DeSantis, Solarana said. It was ridiculous. Sometimes Trump has to keep his opinion to himself.

Still, he would prefer DeSantis to remain governor of Florida and Trump to win the Republican nomination uncontested, Solarana said. I can’t wait for 2024, he says. Trump is my preference.

For months, Trump and DeSantis have engaged in a behind-the-scenes cold war as the Florida governor positions himself as one of the leading contenders for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. While DeSantis deftly dodged comments on his White House aspirations, he has taken a number of steps to raise his national profile, including endorsing gubernatorial and congressional candidates in other states for midterm elections.

Among those to receive DeSantis’ stamp of approval are 2020 presidential election deniers Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for governor in Pennsylvania, and Kari Lake, the GOP candidate for governor in Arizona.

DeSanti’s popularity is also on the rise. Two polls of GOP voters in Michigan and New Hampshire show Trump and DeSantis are statistically linked, while a poll in Florida shows Republicans favoring their governor over the former president.

DeSantis’ refusal to publicly relinquish his ambitions has infuriated Trump, who has constantly broadcast his intention to run again since his supporters failed in the insurgency on Jan. 6, 2021.

DeSantis was notably absent from the Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds as he was in Tampa for his own re-election campaign rally. Multiple outlets noted that DeSantis was not invited to the Miami rally and that the governor did not ask to attend.

However, a Florida International University poll of Cuban-American voters, who make up the predominant Hispanic voting bloc in Miami-Dade County, shows they favor Trump over DeSantis by 32% to 25%. Attendees at the Miami rally, mostly Hispanic conservatives, backed the FIU’s findings. Throughout Trump’s speech, they chanted, We want Trump!, Trump won! and we love you!

Trump fed the crowd with his usual list of bogus grievances about the theft of the 2020 election and the fact that his two impeachments were hoaxes. The ex-president also made ridiculously unsubstantiated claims that Democrats are responsible for allowing drug cartel profits to explode by 2,500% and that America’s streets are ruled by ruthless and bloodthirsty gangs. He also claimed without proof that each drug dealer kills an average of 500 people in his lifetime.

Jorge Perez, a 48-year-old Cuban-American Republican waving a large blue Let’s Go Brandon flag and a DeSantis campaign t-shirt, said it made sense for the Florida governor to stay in his lane. Trump is the guy who calls the shots, Perez said. I imagine the Republican Party machinery will line up behind him.

During Fantasy Fest, a popular costume party in Key West last month, he was surprised by a proliferation of DeSantis signs in Florida’s southernmost town, Bob Kunst told The Daily Beast. A Miami Beach resident wearing a Deplorables for Trump t-shirt and holding a homemade Hillary for Prison sign, Kunst said he met with Republicans who had left other states and wanted DeSantis to run for president.

I told them we needed him as governor, Kunst said. There is no one strong enough to take over. He can’t create all that momentum and then leave.

Idianette Martinez, a Cuban-American wearing a red Trump 2024 t-shirt, agreed with Kunst. If DeSantis is smart, I don’t think he’ll run against Trump, Martinez said. He must remain governor and Trump must become president again. There is no other way.

