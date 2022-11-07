‘We made this Gujarat’: PM Modi invents new election slogan

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi coined a new election slogan “We made this Gujarat” in the Gujarat Assembly poll.

“We have worked continuously for the development of Gujarat. Every Gujarati is full of self-confidence, that’s why when Gujaratis speak, a sound emanates from them – we made this Gujarat,” Prime Minister Modi told Valsad.

Addressing a public rally in Valsad, ahead of the Gujarat state elections, he said, “Dharampur is known for many works of the past. It is a lucky moment for me that my first election meeting begins with the blessing of my tribal brothers and sisters.

Prime Minister Modi hailed the work being done in the state and said that Gujarat has created many records in terms of development. He moved the state forward by removing riot days from time to time.

“Neither Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel nor Prime Minister Modi is contesting this election. Dear brothers and sisters of Gujarat are fighting against this election. The opportunity has arisen to develop the whole of Gujarat and the society by standing side by side and living together,” he said while addressing the gathering.

Recalling the time when several parts of the state lacked doctors, hospitals and basic infrastructure, he said it was thanks to the hard work of every Gujarati that the state today has the one of the best health institutions.

“Every Gujarati has worked hard, blood and sweat to make Gujarat. In the past, we were looking for doctors, today there are hospitals and medical colleges in the tribal areas. Previously, if a tank was built, the drum played for a month, and if a hand pump was installed, the village distributed Penda. Today, through projects like Estol, we are working to provide water to my tribal villages by raising the water up to 200 floors,” Prime Minister Modi added.

This is the Prime Minister’s first visit to his country of origin after the proclamation of elections to the Assembly.

(With ANI entries)