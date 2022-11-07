Politics
‘We made this Gujarat’: PM Modi invents new election slogan
On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi coined a new election slogan “We made this Gujarat” in the Gujarat Assembly poll.
“We have worked continuously for the development of Gujarat. Every Gujarati is full of self-confidence, that’s why when Gujaratis speak, a sound emanates from them – we made this Gujarat,” Prime Minister Modi told Valsad.
Addressing a public rally in Valsad, ahead of the Gujarat state elections, he said, “Dharampur is known for many works of the past. It is a lucky moment for me that my first election meeting begins with the blessing of my tribal brothers and sisters.
Prime Minister Modi hailed the work being done in the state and said that Gujarat has created many records in terms of development. He moved the state forward by removing riot days from time to time.
“Neither Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel nor Prime Minister Modi is contesting this election. Dear brothers and sisters of Gujarat are fighting against this election. The opportunity has arisen to develop the whole of Gujarat and the society by standing side by side and living together,” he said while addressing the gathering.
Recalling the time when several parts of the state lacked doctors, hospitals and basic infrastructure, he said it was thanks to the hard work of every Gujarati that the state today has the one of the best health institutions.
“Every Gujarati has worked hard, blood and sweat to make Gujarat. In the past, we were looking for doctors, today there are hospitals and medical colleges in the tribal areas. Previously, if a tank was built, the drum played for a month, and if a hand pump was installed, the village distributed Penda. Today, through projects like Estol, we are working to provide water to my tribal villages by raising the water up to 200 floors,” Prime Minister Modi added.
This is the Prime Minister’s first visit to his country of origin after the proclamation of elections to the Assembly.
(With ANI entries)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thestatesman.com/india/we-have-made-this-gujarat-pm-modi-coins-new-election-slogan-in-home-state-1503128893.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘We made this Gujarat’: PM Modi invents new election slogan
- Mizzou Football Reaction vs Kentucky: Still chasing the Wildcats
- Donald Trump surprises with Ron DeSantis Line at midterm campaign rally in Miami, Florida
- Paul Kares presents a triple list of entertainment events from November 10 to 13
- Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Second Quarter 2023 Results: Revenue Exceeds Expectations
- Sensex gains over 300 points in early trade, Nifty above 18,200 points
- ORIGIN Innovation Awards 2022 Finalists: Outstanding Ecosystem Leaders
- Boris Johnson refused to run for PM over 10m earning opportunities: report
- Emily Ratajkowski is a happy girl because she does not skip meals | Entertainment
- Fans smoke over ‘horrific’ farce in Bangladesh
- ADPF Secretary General visits the Palace and presents the Peace Prize to Jokowi
- A high-tech valley reshaping the Yangtze Delta