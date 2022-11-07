Escobar: No Pain, No Grain… Putin’s return to the Black Sea

Written by Pepe Escobar via The Cradle,

After the Western military attack on Sevastopol briefly halted Russian grain shipments, Moscow is back in business with a stronger hand and more favorable terms…

So Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan picks up the phone and calls his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin: let’s talk about the grain deal. Putin, cool, calm and collected, explains the facts to the Sultan:

First, the reason why Russia pulled out of the grain export deal.

Second, how Moscow is demanding a serious investigation into the terrorist attack on the Black Sea Fleet, which for all intents and purposes appears to have violated the agreement.

And thirdly, how kyiv must guarantee that it will respect the agreement negotiated by Turkey and the UN.

Only then would Russia consider returning to the table.

And then this week, on November 2, the twist: the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) announces that the country is back to the Black Sea grain agreement, after having received the necessary written guarantees from kyiv.

The Ministry of Defense, quite diplomatically, hailed the efforts of Turkey and the UN: kyiv has pledged not to use the maritime humanitarian corridor for combat operations, and only in accordance with the provisions of the Initiative of the Black Sea.

Moscow said the safeguards were sufficient for the time being. This implies that it can always change.

All rise at the persuasion of the sultans

Erdogan had to be extremely persuasive with kyiv. Prior to the phone call to Putin, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) had already explained that the attack on the Black Sea Fleet was carried out by 9 aerial drones and 7 naval drones, plus a US observation drone RQ-4B Global Hawk lurking in the sky over neutral waters.

The attack took place under the cover of civilian ships and targeted Russian ships that were escorting the grain corridor within the perimeter of their responsibility, as well as the infrastructure of the Russian base in Sevastopol.

The MoD explicitlydesignatedBritish experts deployed in the Ochakov base in the Nikolaev region as designers of this military operation.

At the UN Security Council, Permanent Representative Vassily Nebenzya expressed surprise that the UN leadership had not only condemned, but even expressed concern over the terrorist attacks.

After stating that the British-organized kyiv operation on the Black Sea Fleet put an end to the humanitarian dimension of the Istanbul Accords, Nebenzya also clarified:

We understand that the Black Sea Grains Initiative, which Russia, Turkey and Ukraine agreed on under UN supervision on July 22, should not be implemented without Russia, and therefore we do not consider decisions that have been made without our involvement as binding.

This means, in practice, that Moscow cannot allow ships to pass unhindered without our inspection. The crucial question is how and where these inspections will be carried out, as Russia has warned the UN that it will definitely inspect dry cargo ships in the Black Sea.

The UN, for its part, tried its best to put on a good face, believing that Russia’s suspension was temporary and happy to welcome its highly professional team back to the Joint Coordination Centre.

According to humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths, the UN also proclaims itself ready to respond to concerns. And it must be soon, as the deal reaches its 120-day extension point on November 19.

Well, addressing concerns isn’t exactly the case. Russia’s deputy permanent representative Dmitry Polyansky said at the UN Security Council meeting, Western countries simply could not deny their involvement in the Sevastopol attack; instead, they simply blamed Russia.

How far to Odessa

Before the phone call with Erdogan, Putin had alreadyunderlinethat 34% of cereals exported under the agreement go to Turkey, 35% to EU countries and only 3 to 4% to the poorest countries. Is that what we did it all for?

It’s correct. For example, 1.8 million tonnes of grain went to Spain; 1.3 million tonnes to Turkey; and 0.86 million tonnes to Italy. By contrast, only 0.067 tons went to starving Yemen and 0.04 tons to starving Afghanistan.

Putin made it clear that Moscow was not withdrawing from the grain deal, but that he only had tosuspendedhis participation.

And as another gesture of goodwill, Moscow announced that it would ship 500,000 tonnes of grain to the poorest countries for free, with the aim of replacing the full amount that Ukraine should have been able to export.

All the while, Erdogan has deftly maneuvered to give the impression that he is on higher ground: even if Russia behaves indecisively, as he has defined it, we will continue to pursue the grain deal .

It therefore seems that Moscow is being tested by the UN and by Ankara, which happens to be the main beneficiary of the grain agreement and clearly benefits from this economic corridor. Ships continue to depart from Odessa to Turkish ports, mainly Istanbul, without Moscow’s agreement. They were expected to be screened by Russia upon their return to Odessa.

The immediate Russian pressure tactic was unleashed in no time: to prevent Odessa from becoming a node of terrorist infrastructure. This means constant cruise missile visits.

Well, the Russians have already visited the Ochakov base occupied by kyiv and the British experts. Ochakov between Nikolaev and Odessa was built in 2017, with key American input.

The British units involved in thesabotage of the Nord Streams according to Moscow, they are the same ones who planned the Sevastopol operation. Ochakov is constantly spied on and sometimes dislodged from positions the Russians cleared last month just 8 km to the south at the tip of the Kinburn Peninsula. And yet the base was not completely destroyed.

To reinforce the message, the real response to the Sevastopol attack this week has been relentless tours of Ukraine’s electricity infrastructure; if maintained, almost all of Ukraine will soon be plunged into darkness.

Closure of the Black Sea

The attack on Sevastopol may have been the catalyst that led Russia to close the Black Sea, as Odessa became a top priority for the Russian military. There are serious rumblings across Russia as to why the Russian-speaker from Odessa had not previously been identified as a target.

The main infrastructures of Ukrainian special forces and British advisers are based in Odessa and Nikolaev. Now there is no doubt that they will be destroyed.

Even if the grain agreement is in theory back on track, it is futile to expect kyiv to respect the agreements. After all, every major decision is made either by Washington or by the British in NATO. Just like bombing theCrimean Bridgethen the Nord Streams, attacking the Black Sea Fleet was intended as a serious provocation.

The brilliant designers, however, seem to have IQs below refrigerator temperatures: every Russian answer always plunges Ukraine deeper into an inescapable and now literally black hole.

The grain deal seemed like a win-win. Kyiv would no longer contaminate Black Sea ports after they were cleared. Turkey has become a grain transport hub for poorer countries (in fact, this is not what happened: the main beneficiary has been the EU). And sanctions against Russia have been eased on the export of agricultural products and fertilizers.

This was, in principle, a boost for Russian exports. In the end, it didn’t work out as many players were worried about possible secondary penalties.

It is important to remember that the Black Sea Grains Agreement is actually made up of two agreements: kyiv signed an agreement with Turkey and the UN, and Russia signed a separate agreement with Turkey.

The grain carrier corridor is only 2 km wide. Minesweepers move parallel along the corridor. Ships are inspected by Ankara. The kyiv-Ankara-UN agreement therefore remains in place. It has nothing to do with Russia which, in this case, does not escort and/or inspect the cargoes.

What changes with Russia’s suspension of its own agreement with Ankara and the UN is that from now on Moscow can proceed as it sees fit to neutralize terrorist threats and even invade and take control of Ukrainian ports: this will not represent a violation of the agreement with Ankara and the UN.

So in that regard, it’s a game-changer.

It seems that Erdogan fully understood the stakes and told kyiv in no uncertain terms to behave. There is no guarantee, however, that the Western powers will not come up with another Black Sea provocation. Which means that sooner or later maybe by the spring of 2023, General Armageddon will have to find the goods. This translates to advancing to Odessa.