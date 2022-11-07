Presidential picks of Jokowi and Mega are believed to be the same





Although Jokowi said that the PDIP should announce the names of presidential candidates to be promoted as soon as possible, but it should not be rushed.

The PDI-P has not yet revealed the name who will be promoted as the 2024 presidential candidate. PDIP DPP Chairman Eriko Sotarduga said that the choices of Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and President General of the PDIP Megawati Soekarnoputri regarding the presidential candidates were no different. “But I assume the choices won’t be different between Mr. Jokowi and Ms. Mega,” Eriko said at the Morrisey Hotel in central Jakarta on Sunday (6/11/2022). He said the PDIP should not rush to determine the presidential candidate. However, Jokowi said the PDI-P should announce the names of the presidential candidates to wear as soon as possible. Well, that’s why according to the PDIP, you shouldn’t be in a rush to determine a presidential candidate. Even though Pak Jokowi passed it on ASAP, Eriko said, as detikcom reports. After all, who will be picked at the gate, please let me know, I can’t answer. Well, it will certainly fit the time that will be transmitted. Beautiful in its time, he continues. Earlier, PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto spoke about the momentum for announcing his party’s 2024 presidential candidate. Hasto said that before the announcement, there would be an intense meeting between PDIP DPP Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri and President Joko Widodo. Later, there will also be intense encounters between Megawati, Pak Jokowi, Hasto said at PDIP School, Lenteng Agung, South Jakarta on Sunday (30/10/2022). Moreover, there were also meetings with party elites who would later form a coalition. Next, a meeting with ketum that will jointly establish cooperation, Hasto said, as reported by detikcom. Hasto gave an example when announcing the candidates for the 2019 presidential election. He said Megawati had a long dialogue with coalition parties before nominating Jokowi. Then, of course, at the right time like it happened in 2019, at that time Megawati had a long dialogue with Pak Jokowi before appointing him for the second term, then the national research and development body. ‘Innovation was launched as an independent path from Indonesia, Hasto explained. . However, Hasto pointed out that the momentum of the meeting will be realized after various economic issues are resolved. Especially the threat of a crisis after the Russian-Ukrainian war. “Next year we will face a test because of the big war between Russia and Ukraine and recently there was a fertilizer crisis, then a food crisis, an energy crisis,” Hasto said. Then, with the strengthening of President Xi Jin Ping, the Taiwan issue, which the United States had previously strongly supported Taiwan, will also cause geopolitical problems so that the global external situation is very volatile and then full of more threats. destructive ones that disrupt globalization. security, he continued. *

