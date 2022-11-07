Mallikarjun Kharge fires a volley at Narendra Modi after the Morbi bridge collapses and asks who was responsible for the tragedy





Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Collapse of the Morbi bridge which killed 138 people. He asked if Modis kai guna (one-handed skill) caused the tragedy just days after he inaugurated the bridge.

The Morbi bridge was repaired at a cost of Rs two crore. He (Modi) even inaugurated this project. I don’t know if it’s his kai guna, it collapsed in five days and 138 people died, the head of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) said. While speaking at the Sarvodaya Sammelana, held in Bengaluru on Sunday to congratulate him on his victory in the Congress presidential election, Kharge said: Who should be held accountable? Has anyone quit? Did you (Narendra Modi) resign at least? When a similar tragedy struck West Bengal, Modi claimed it was the wrath of God for the evils of the West Bengal government. Who was responsible for the tragedy here (in Gujrat)? he said, targeting the prime minister for initiating even small projects. It even signals trains. I had started 27 trains during my tenure. Yet we didn’t launch them by hosting huge events because they were routine development programs, the congress leader said. The BJP government, he said, was stopping all the good works started under the UPA rule or renaming the projects. Modi says Congress has destroyed the country, but you are the one who is destroying it, Kharge said, accusing the BJP of sowing divisions in society. Rather than answering questions about inflation and unemployment, he resorts to visiting temples or praying in caves. It does not solve people’s problems, Kharge said, adding that even if Modi was free to pray, he should first solve the problems people face. Kharge also urged party leaders to set aside small differences in state unity. Winning the upcoming Karnataka General Assembly elections will be the best congratulations for me (rather than such events), he said. The 40% commission government should be scrapped, Kharge added, lashing out at the BJP state government. To achieve this, all gaps in state unity must be plugged. If leaders are unhappy, their concerns need to be addressed. Those who have left the party fold should be invited back. Young people should be promoted within the ranks of the party, observed the senior leader.

