Biden and Trump in latest effort to build support ahead of midterms | New





US President Joe Biden will address a rally in New York, and former President Donald Trump will speak in Florida to fire up Americans two days before a close midterm election in which Republicans are pushing for overthrow both houses of Congress.

Democratic leaders have stepped up efforts to galvanize support, changing their messaging days before the crucial election, which will decide the fate of Bidens’ legislative agenda for the next two years.

Bidens Democrats have struggled to persuade voters on kitchen table issues, such as four-decade high inflation.

Bidens’ unpopularity also works against the party, which had led him to refrain from campaigning in some swing states. Only 40% of Americans approve of his professional performance, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted on Tuesday.

For Democrats, Sunday rallies in traditionally pro-party areas are a last-minute chance to minimize Tuesday’s losses.

Biden will appear in Westchester County, normally safe Democratic territory but where Republicans are threatening to make gains, thanks in part to relentless posts that portray opponents as soft on crime and inflation.

The president is flying to New York to support Governor Kathy Hochul, who faces a surprisingly strong Republican challenge.

The US president teamed up with Democratic superstar Barack Obama in the swing state of Pennsylvania a day earlier, campaigning alongside Senate hopeful John Fetterman and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro.

Speaking to thousands in a Philadelphia arena, Biden cited Trump supporters’ growing belief in conspiracy theories to highlight the stakes.

Democracy is literally on the ballot. This is a watershed moment for the nation, Biden warned as he sought to push his party to the finish line.

Democrats changed messaging

Al Jazeeras Alan Fisher, reporting from Washington, said Democrats changed their campaign message last week after what they had been emphasizing failed to move voters, who were instead focused on the country’s economic situation.

For so long, Joe Biden has talked about the threat to democracy, but it hasn’t resonated with voters, he said, adding that voters have been more sensitive to economic issues.

So he started talking more about the economy and how he thinks he’s helped the middle class in America, Fischer said.

The change comes late in the game. Nearly 40 million Americans have already voted in early voting.

Republicans are confident of winning on Tuesday, but Democrats have pushed back on the tale of an inevitable Republican takeover of Congress.

Were going to hold that majority, Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney, who leads the Democratic congressional campaign arm, told NBC television’s Meet the Press program.

Maloney, who faces a tight race himself, called the election very close and implicitly questioned Republicans’ commitment to democracy.

We have all kinds of things we can do better, but we are responsible adults who believe in this democracy, Maloney said of fellow Democrats.

Bullish Republicans

Republicans vowed on Sunday to deliver a wake-up call to Biden and take over Congress.

The latest polls have Democrats on the defensive as Sen. Rick Scott, chairman of the Republican National Senate Committee, summed up his party’s mood by predicting a great night in both houses of Congress.

Fellow Republican Glenn Youngkin, Governor of Virginia, told ABC News This Week his side was the one offering common sense solutions to pressing issues like high inflation and crime.

This is going to be a wake-up call for President Biden, Youngkin said.

Republican figurehead Trump doubled his vote on conspiracy theories as he spoke at a rally on Saturday to boost Fettermans’ opponent, famed TV doctor Mehmet Oz.

In a rambling speech, Trump defended his attempts to void the 2020 election, urged Americans to vote Republican in a giant red wave, and teased a potential White House bid in 2024.

I promise you that in the very next, very, very, very short period of time, you are going to be so happy, Trump told his supporters.

Trump will appear in Miami alongside the United States, two US senators and several US representatives. For years, Florida has swung back and forth, but recently took on a Republican bent and isn’t seen as a major battleground for this election.

Trump’s frequent rallies keep his profile high as he launches a third post-midterm White House race, his advisers have said. Florida could be a battleground in any nominating contest because its Republican Governor, Ron DeSantis, is seen by strategists as a formidable contender for the Republican nomination, should he throw his hat in the ring.

Trump’s support is credited with helping DeSantis win the gubernatorial race in 2018, but the two men are now rivals. That made DeSantis a target for Trump, who called Governor Ron DeSanctimonious Saturday night.

