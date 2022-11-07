Politics
[SALAH] Video “NO JOKOWI SAFETY VEST LIVE VIEWING SAND ISLAND IN NTT” – TurnBackHoax.ID
MISLEADING, FACTS: Use of preview images (thumbnail), sound clips (audio) and videos of certain unrelated events. The photo used is a photo from when Jokowi was monitoring landslides in Sukajaya District, Bogor Regency, combined with a photo from an atoll around Komodo National Park.
More information in the DESCRIPTION and REFERENCES section.
CATEGORY: Misleading content.
THE SOURCE: Facebook, https://archive.ph/uObai (backup archive).
NARRATIVE:* “NO JOKOWI SAFETY VEST DIRECTLY VIEW SAND ISLAND IN NTT” (in the video preview image).
* “G1la Jokowi’s idea depressed Australia” (in post).
EXPLANATION
Based on First Draft News’ 7 Types of Misinformation and Misinformation, including misleading content: the use of misleading information to frame an issue or individual. [1]
SOURCE shares content whose content leads to MISLEADING conclusions. FACT: Shared videos use preview images (thumbnail), sound clips (audio), and videos of some unrelated events. The photo used is a photo from when Jokowi was monitoring landslides in Sukajaya District, Bogor Regency, combined with a photo from an atoll around Komodo National Park.
Video verification
One of the videos with identical segments, KOMPASTV on YouTube on January 5, 2020: “President Jokowi monitors landslides in Sukajaya District, Bogor Regency, West Java on Sunday January 5, 2020. President monitors landslides in ground with BNPB Chief Doni Monardo and TNI Commander Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto.” [2]
One of the photos is identical to the photo used for the preview image, Getty Images: “Komodo National Park Small Paradise Beach Atoll Islet. Drone view to a small paradise islet of atoll surrounded by coral reefs under a blue summer sky in Komodo National Park. Tourist tourboat cruising in the background along the island. Komodo National Park, Flores Sea, Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara – Flores, Indonesia, Southeast Asia. [3]
The correct context in the voice used in the video in the section “Do not build hostility, again do not build hostility, but if you are asked to fight, be brave”, KOMPAS.com August 4 2018: “JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo asked volunteers to campaign well in the upcoming presidential election of 2019. However, Jokowi also asked his volunteers not to be afraid of being attacked by political opponents.” [4]
One of the segments identical to the section “I am also here to enforce the law of our sovereign rights”, CNN Indonesia on YouTube January 8, 2020: “After meeting with fishermen on Natuna Island, President Joko Widodo, inspected the Indonesian Navy warship which was leaning on the docks of the TNI Integrated Unit The President had time to board the KRI Usman Harun, accompanied by the Commander of the TNI and from Pangkogabwilhan 1.” [5]
The correct context in the statement by Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott*, The Sidney Morning Herald, March 4, 2015: “Australia is unlikely to withdraw its ambassador from Indonesia if Bali’s leading nine Andrew Chan and Murano Sukumaran are performed in the next few days. said Minister Julie Bishop. [6]
Other Related References
ANTARA, January 6, 2020: “ANTARA – President Joko Widodo and his entourage on Sunday January 5, 2020 departed for Sukajaya District, Bogor Regency using Army Super Puma Helicopter Indonesian Air Force. The President’s entourage of three helicopters took off from Atang Sendjaja Air Base, Bogor Regency, West Java Province. (BPMI/Nabila Anisya Charisty/Rayyan/Ludmila Yusufin Diah Nastiti)” [7]
TEMPO.CO August 6, 2018: “TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi has denied asking his support volunteers to be ready if asked to fight during a speech at the general meeting of Jokowi volunteers at the Sentul Center International Convention last Saturday. He explained that his statement to the volunteer, which went viral on social media, had not been broadcast in full. [8]
CNBC Indonesia January 8, 2020: “President Joko Widodo paid a visit to Natuna Regency, Riau Islands Province. Jokowi pointed out that his visit this time is also aimed at ensuring the enforcement of the Republic of Indonesia’s Sovereign Rights Law over natural resources in the Natuna Exclusive Economic Zone. [9]
ABC NEWS pada March 3, 2015: “”But I must say that anger is not a very good basis for determining a nation’s policy, and in the long run, anger is not a very good basis for determining yours drive. “So let’s see how things develop, let’s maintain our values, let’s maintain our respect for human life as a nation and as a society, but let’s remember that a good relationship with Indonesia is very important for this country.” [10]
REFERENCE
[1] firstdraftnews.org: Understanding the distribution of news (Google Translate), https://bit.ly/3wHx0lO / https://archive.ph/iCp3w (backup archive).
[2] youtube.com: “Jokowi’s moment to observe the Sukajaya Bogor landslide from helicopters”, https://bit.ly/3t7lBdG / https://archive.ph/hkUao (backup archive).
[3] gettyimages.com: “Komodo National Park Small Beach Atoll Island Indonesia Drone View – stock photo”, http://bit.ly/3T2ZQ9C / https://archive.ph/GRaHm (backup archive).
[4] kompas.com: “Jokowi: volunteers are not afraid if they are asked to fight”, http://bit.ly/3zQEqpp / https://archive.ph/zFfW2 (backup archive).
[5] youtube.com: “President Jokowi visits Natuna, meets fishermen and observes warships”, https://bit.ly/3DDqIHK / https://archive.ph/yh6oT (backup archive).
[6] smh.com.au: “Nine Bali: Australia unlikely to withdraw ambassador if Chan and Sukumaran executions continue,” http://bit.ly/3t2WjNW / https://archive.ph/aQOls (backup archive).
[7] Antaranews.com: “President Jokowi inspects location of floods and landslides in Sukajaya”, http://bit.ly/3haYXyy / https://archive.ph/25cVw (backup archive).
[8] tempo.co: “About Speech Dare to be asked to fight, Jokowi: completely guarded”, http://bit.ly/3UaKYqW / https://archive.ph/DS5n9 (backup archive).
[9] youtube.com: “Strictly! That’s Jokowi’s statement in Natuna” https://bit.ly/3zJShxW / https://archive.ph/CYUa5 (backup archive).
[10] abc.net.au: “Bali Nine: Andrew Chan, Myuran Sukumaran arrive on Nusakambangan Island ahead of execution”, http://bit.ly/3fzVWYi / https://archive.ph/gB2Br (backup archive).
REMARKS
* Pernyataan Perdana Menteri Australia Tony Abbot: “Millions of Australians are feeling quite angry right now about what is happening. But I must say that anger is not a very good basis for determining a nation’s policy, and in the long run, anger is not a very good basis for determining your own conduct. So let’s see how things evolve, let’s keep our values.
|
Sources
2/ https://turnbackhoax.id/2022/11/07/salah-video-tanpa-rompi-pengaman-jokowi-tinjau-langsung-pulau-pasir-di-ntt/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- [SALAH] Video “NO JOKOWI SAFETY VEST LIVE VIEWING SAND ISLAND IN NTT” – TurnBackHoax.ID
- Earthquake hits Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other cities
- Gwen Stefani Shows Off Funky Fashion Sense at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
- Biden and Trump in latest effort to build support ahead of midterms | New
- University of Haripur wins sports championship – Newspaper
- Mallikarjun Kharge fires a volley at Narendra Modi after the Morbi bridge collapses and asks who was responsible for the tragedy
- SRK, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor Show How To Win Your Wife After Marriage
- Zizing ‘Em Up: Sundin Says 2022 Hall Class Is A Blessing For Swedish Hockey
- 20 gorgeous boots for winter 2022 The Irish Times
- Not just Bollywood | Huma Qureshi on Double XL: I want my body back and change the narrative
- Standex International Q1 Earnings 2023: Missing Expectations
- Trump and DeSantis to hold dueling rallies in Florida