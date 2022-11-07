[SALAH] Video “NO JOKOWI SAFETY VEST LIVE VIEWING SAND ISLAND IN NTT” – TurnBackHoax.ID





MISLEADING, FACTS: Use of preview images (thumbnail), sound clips (audio) and videos of certain unrelated events. The photo used is a photo from when Jokowi was monitoring landslides in Sukajaya District, Bogor Regency, combined with a photo from an atoll around Komodo National Park.

More information in the DESCRIPTION and REFERENCES section.

CATEGORY: Misleading content.

THE SOURCE: Facebook, https://archive.ph/uObai (backup archive).

NARRATIVE:* “NO JOKOWI SAFETY VEST DIRECTLY VIEW SAND ISLAND IN NTT” (in the video preview image).

* “G1la Jokowi’s idea depressed Australia” (in post).

EXPLANATION

Based on First Draft News’ 7 Types of Misinformation and Misinformation, including misleading content: the use of misleading information to frame an issue or individual. [1]

SOURCE shares content whose content leads to MISLEADING conclusions. FACT: Shared videos use preview images (thumbnail), sound clips (audio), and videos of some unrelated events. The photo used is a photo from when Jokowi was monitoring landslides in Sukajaya District, Bogor Regency, combined with a photo from an atoll around Komodo National Park.

Video verification

One of the videos with identical segments, KOMPASTV on YouTube on January 5, 2020: “President Jokowi monitors landslides in Sukajaya District, Bogor Regency, West Java on Sunday January 5, 2020. President monitors landslides in ground with BNPB Chief Doni Monardo and TNI Commander Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto.” [2]

One of the photos is identical to the photo used for the preview image, Getty Images: “Komodo National Park Small Paradise Beach Atoll Islet. Drone view to a small paradise islet of atoll surrounded by coral reefs under a blue summer sky in Komodo National Park. Tourist tourboat cruising in the background along the island. Komodo National Park, Flores Sea, Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara – Flores, Indonesia, Southeast Asia. [3]

The correct context in the voice used in the video in the section “Do not build hostility, again do not build hostility, but if you are asked to fight, be brave”, KOMPAS.com August 4 2018: “JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo asked volunteers to campaign well in the upcoming presidential election of 2019. However, Jokowi also asked his volunteers not to be afraid of being attacked by political opponents.” [4]

One of the segments identical to the section “I am also here to enforce the law of our sovereign rights”, CNN Indonesia on YouTube January 8, 2020: “After meeting with fishermen on Natuna Island, President Joko Widodo, inspected the Indonesian Navy warship which was leaning on the docks of the TNI Integrated Unit The President had time to board the KRI Usman Harun, accompanied by the Commander of the TNI and from Pangkogabwilhan 1.” [5]

The correct context in the statement by Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott*, The Sidney Morning Herald, March 4, 2015: “Australia is unlikely to withdraw its ambassador from Indonesia if Bali’s leading nine Andrew Chan and Murano Sukumaran are performed in the next few days. said Minister Julie Bishop. [6]

Other Related References

ANTARA, January 6, 2020: “ANTARA – President Joko Widodo and his entourage on Sunday January 5, 2020 departed for Sukajaya District, Bogor Regency using Army Super Puma Helicopter Indonesian Air Force. The President’s entourage of three helicopters took off from Atang Sendjaja Air Base, Bogor Regency, West Java Province. (BPMI/Nabila Anisya Charisty/Rayyan/Ludmila Yusufin Diah Nastiti)” [7]

TEMPO.CO August 6, 2018: “TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi has denied asking his support volunteers to be ready if asked to fight during a speech at the general meeting of Jokowi volunteers at the Sentul Center International Convention last Saturday. He explained that his statement to the volunteer, which went viral on social media, had not been broadcast in full. [8]

CNBC Indonesia January 8, 2020: “President Joko Widodo paid a visit to Natuna Regency, Riau Islands Province. Jokowi pointed out that his visit this time is also aimed at ensuring the enforcement of the Republic of Indonesia’s Sovereign Rights Law over natural resources in the Natuna Exclusive Economic Zone. [9]

ABC NEWS pada March 3, 2015: “”But I must say that anger is not a very good basis for determining a nation’s policy, and in the long run, anger is not a very good basis for determining yours drive. “So let’s see how things develop, let’s maintain our values, let’s maintain our respect for human life as a nation and as a society, but let’s remember that a good relationship with Indonesia is very important for this country.” [10]

REFERENCE

[1] firstdraftnews.org: Understanding the distribution of news (Google Translate), https://bit.ly/3wHx0lO / https://archive.ph/iCp3w (backup archive).

[2] youtube.com: “Jokowi’s moment to observe the Sukajaya Bogor landslide from helicopters”, https://bit.ly/3t7lBdG / https://archive.ph/hkUao (backup archive).

[3] gettyimages.com: “Komodo National Park Small Beach Atoll Island Indonesia Drone View – stock photo”, http://bit.ly/3T2ZQ9C / https://archive.ph/GRaHm (backup archive).

[4] kompas.com: “Jokowi: volunteers are not afraid if they are asked to fight”, http://bit.ly/3zQEqpp / https://archive.ph/zFfW2 (backup archive).

[5] youtube.com: “President Jokowi visits Natuna, meets fishermen and observes warships”, https://bit.ly/3DDqIHK / https://archive.ph/yh6oT (backup archive).

[6] smh.com.au: “Nine Bali: Australia unlikely to withdraw ambassador if Chan and Sukumaran executions continue,” http://bit.ly/3t2WjNW / https://archive.ph/aQOls (backup archive).

[7] Antaranews.com: “President Jokowi inspects location of floods and landslides in Sukajaya”, http://bit.ly/3haYXyy / https://archive.ph/25cVw (backup archive).

[8] tempo.co: “About Speech Dare to be asked to fight, Jokowi: completely guarded”, http://bit.ly/3UaKYqW / https://archive.ph/DS5n9 (backup archive).

[9] youtube.com: “Strictly! That’s Jokowi’s statement in Natuna” https://bit.ly/3zJShxW / https://archive.ph/CYUa5 (backup archive).

[10] abc.net.au: “Bali Nine: Andrew Chan, Myuran Sukumaran arrive on Nusakambangan Island ahead of execution”, http://bit.ly/3fzVWYi / https://archive.ph/gB2Br (backup archive).

REMARKS

* Pernyataan Perdana Menteri Australia Tony Abbot: “Millions of Australians are feeling quite angry right now about what is happening. But I must say that anger is not a very good basis for determining a nation’s policy, and in the long run, anger is not a very good basis for determining your own conduct. So let’s see how things evolve, let’s keep our values.