German chancellor visits China and may have played into Xi’s divide and rule approach for EU

gGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz SharifvisitBeijing. Covid-19 policy rumor fuels $450 billion market rally. Taiwan’s Vice Minister of Economic Affairs, Chen Chern-chyi, is leading a delegation to India. US Ambassador Qin Gang could become China’s next foreign minister. Beijing names 11 bridges after Galwan soldiers. Chinascope separates news from the chaff of the rumor mill in this week’s roundup of China and the world.

China over the week

Breaking away from other European and G7 leaders, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made his highly speculated visit to Beijing on November 3. Scholz became the first G7 leader to visit Beijing since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is easy to destroy mutual political trust, but it is difficult to rebuild it, which requires mutual attention from both sides. I appreciate the views of former German Chancellor Scholz, Xi Jinping said when meeting with Scholz.

Scholz and Xidiscussedthe Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

China supports Germany and the EU in their important role in promoting peace talks and promoting the construction of a balanced, effective and sustainable European security framework, Xi said.

International media hailed Xi’s comments on nuclear weapons as a success for Scholz’s visit. But that’s a low bar. Xi also called for joint efforts to thwart the threat or use of nuclear weapons in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Beijing won’t openly support Russian rhetoric on nuclear weapons, but that doesn’t mean China is giving up its ideological alignment with Moscow.

Scholz’s delegation was filled with German companiesconglomerateswho are reluctant to reduce their dependence on Beijing and instead want continued engagement from Berlin.

It can be difficult to understand what Scholz wanted to accomplish with the visit to Beijing. But one comment gives us some insight.

If I travel to Beijing as German Federal Chancellor, I also do so as a European. Without speaking on behalf of all of Europe, that would be presumptuous and wrong, but because German policy towards China can only succeed if it is integrated into European policy towards China , Scholz said.

The so-called German version of European policy towards China boils down to maintaining economic ties with Beijing while controlling US power in Europe. The approach has proven itself in Berlin’s power circles.

Scholz may haveplayin Beijing’s divide and conquer approach by rejecting French President Emmanuel Macron’s request to join the visit.

Before meeting Scholz, Xi met with another visiting foreign leader, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The construction of supporting infrastructure at Gwadar Port should be accelerated to fully play the port’s role as an outreach engine for regional connectivity and development. The two parties should work together to create the conditions for the speedy implementation of the Rail Main Line No. 1 Modernization Project and the Karachi Ring Road Project.saidXi, according to the Xinhua news agency.

Xi also added that he was very concerned about the safety of Chinese citizens in Pakistan.

I hope Pakistan can provide a reliable and safe environment for Chinese institutions and personnel,saidXi.

The visit by senior leaders may have given some the impression that China is about to adjust its Covid policy.

Gossip about Chinese politics, economy and society is almost a weekly diet for China watchers. One in the past week has sparked optimism in financial markets.

Atextin black on a white background without any information linking it to a government entity began spreading in an internal WeChat group of financial analysts and fund managers.

The screenshot of the post claimed that Wang Huning, one of the seven members of the Politburo Standing Committee, held a meeting with Covid-19 experts based on a request from Xi Jinping. The screenshot titled Xi Jinping big boss and Wang Huning was called WHN in an effort to circumvent social media censors. The screenshot suggests that a reopening committee led by Wang Huning had begun reviewing data from the United States, Hong Kong and Singapore to develop a process for reopening China to overseas visitors.

The rumor gained credibility when 96 Old Stock Trader shared it on Chinese-language financial platform Xueqiu. The rumor wassufficientto fuel a $450 billion market rally over a two-day period.

But the Chinese health authorities quickly denied it.

The National Health Commission (NHC) hasreiteratedBeijing’s commitment to a comprehensive zero-momentum policy at a press conference on Nov. 5.

At present, China still faces the double risk of imported epidemics from abroad and the spread of local epidemics, and the prevention and control situation remains serious and complicated. We must unswervingly adhere to the principle of population first, life first, the general strategy for the prevention of foreign transmission and internal spread and the general policy of COVID zero and coordinate the prevention and epidemic control with economic and social development.saidSecond-level inspector Hu Xiang of the Department of Communication and Prevention, National CDC, at the press conference.

The rumor highlights the growing desperation of the Chinese population and some financial investors to see an end to the current regime of almost arbitrary shutdowns.

Veteran China watcher Bill Bishop suggests that may not be entirely true, but the rumor could hint at an upcoming quarantine and overall Covid policy adjustment to mitigate the economic pressure.

This is not a sign of a change in zero-Covid dynamics but a sign of calibration to try to end some of the strangulation of economic activity,wroteBill Bishop.

The discussion of the direction of Covid policy remains one of the most discussed topics on Chinese social media.

The National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hashtag answer whether to adjust prevention and control policies in the near future has been viewed 330 million times on Sina Weibo.

As the Chinese public remains busy coping with Covid restrictions, Chinese state media continues to remind them of June 15, 2020shockin Galvan.

On November 4, the Chinese state-run Global Timesreportedthat China named 11 bridges along the G219 highway linking Tibet and Xinjiang after soldiers who died in the Galwan clash. The Global Times story in English was based on Weibo videos shared by party-linked accounts and social media users.

On November 2, the Xinjiang Communist Youth Leaguesharea video showing road signs with the names of Galwan soldiers.

Deep in the Karakoram Mountains, bridges are named after martyrs, in memory of their charge. Heroes still stand in Karakorum!saidthe post by the Xinjiang Communist Youth League.

China’s BeiDou Navigation Satellite System is a multi-faceted technological innovation that powers a wide range of industries. On Friday, Beijing published a white papertitleChina’s BeiDou satellite navigation system into the new era.

China in the world news

From reluctant partners to eager affiliates, diplomatic relations between Taiwan and India continue to grow by leaps and bounds.

Taiwan’s Vice Minister of Economic Affairs, Chen Chern-chyi, led a delegation to New Delhi.

We work with local partners. We are heavily dependent on the Indian government to help us invest here, Chen said.

The convergence between Taiwans Go South and Indias Make in India policy should find many followers in both countries.

Three memorandums of understanding have beensignat the India-Taiwan Industrial Collaboration Summit 2022 jointly during Chen’s visit to New Delhi.

Even New Delhi does not hesitatereinforcementties with Taiwan.

The nature of geopolitics, geopolitical shifts, and the nature of supply chain realignment [make] it is imperative for Taiwan to look at India with fresh eyes, said Gourangalal Das, chief executive of the India Taipei Association.

When Qin Gang began his tenure as Beijing’s ambassador to Washington, some had suggested he would approach relations with the United States through the prism of engagement. But it was far from true.

During the last transition of power on the 20eNational Congress of the Communist Party of China, Qin was put on the list to join the upcoming Politburo promotion for his loyalty to Xi.

Qin is one of the potential candidates to become the next foreign minister to replace Wang Yi, who could be promoted to director of the foreign affairs committee.

Qin was far from accommodating while on assignment in Washington. Last month hesent aRemarkto US Senator Josh Hawley accusing him of being arrogant and despicable.

Hostility in US-China relations is not neutral. After taking office in September 2021, Qin had access to only a handful of US officials, including Kurt Campbell, the Indo-Pacific coordinator of the National Security Councils, and Laura Rosenberger, the NSC’s senior director for the China, Politico arevealed.

Could the United States have changed China’s approach to international affairs by giving Qin a better welcome? This is unlikely as politics is driven from above by Xi himself. Qin Gang is playing the melody that Xi prefers, and as a result, he may have just gotten a promotion.

To read this week

What China’s past can tell us about Xi’s future Howard W. French

The author is a freelance columnist and journalist. He is currently pursuing an MA in International Politics with a focus on China at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London. He was previously a reporter for Chinese media at the BBC World Service. He tweets @aadilbrar. Views are personal.

