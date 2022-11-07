PM Modi’s speech in Gujarat





On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a new election slogan in Gujarati – “I made this Gujarat”, during a public rally in Kaprada village of Gujarat, Valsad district. During his 25-minute speech, the prime minister said “Aa Gujarat, mai bnavyu chhe” (I made this Gujarat), and had people sing several times, news agency PTI reported. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches new election slogan in Gujarati – ‘I made this Gujarat’ – Tap Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 6, 2022 Prime Minister Modi’s visit to his home state today is his first since the Gujarat assembly election timetable was released by the Election Commission of India (ECI). He also said that “Gujarat will sweep away the divisive forces that have spent the last 20 years defaming the state”, according to the PTI news agency. “Those divisive forces who have indulged in spreading hatred, those who have attempted to defame and insult Gujarat have been swept out of Gujarat. In this election, they will also meet the same fate,” he said. -he declares. Gujarat will sweep away divisive forces that have spent their last 20 years defaming the state: PM Modi – Tap Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 6, 2022 “Sitting in Delhi I get the news that BJP will win by record margin this time in Gujarat. I came here to break my past records (of BJP margin of victory). I told Gujarat BJP that I am ready to give yourself as much time as possible (to campaign),” the prime minister said as quoted by PTI. Later at 5:45 PM he will arrive in Bhavnagar to participate in the mass wedding event ‘Papa Ni Pari’ Lagnotsav 2022. During the event, 552 girls who have no father will get married. The election will be held in two phases in the state, with the first phase consisting of 89 assembly districts voting on December 1 and the second phase consisting of 93 assembly districts voting on December 5, with votes counted on December 8. and the whole process. ended December 10. In Gujarat, the BJP has won six consecutive parliamentary elections. Congress is eager to screen candidates early to give them more time to campaign, and it hopes to energize its campaign through the yatras. Unlike previous elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is strongly contesting the race this year, led by Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Leader Arvind Kejriwal, making it a triangular contest. The ABP-CVoter opinion poll predicts a seventh consecutive term for the incumbent Bharatiya Janata party in Gujarat, with a margin of 135 to 143 seats, an increase of 40 seats. ALSO READ: ABP News-CVoting Gujarat: Here’s What BJP, Congress and AAP Vote Share Looks Like in 4 Regions of the State Meanwhile, the Congress party, which won 77 seats in the 2017 elections, is expected to be reduced to 36-44 seats in the next Gujarat Assembly elections in 2022. With only one seat expected in the upcoming elections, the newbie AAP might struggle to create a foothold in BJP territory.

