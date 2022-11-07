Women and Justice Summit in Istanbul opposes roles imposed on women





A final announcement was finally made from the fifth edition of the Women and Justice Summit reported that the imposed image of “perfect woman”, especially by the media and remains an obstacle for women to choose their own path in life. The biennial Women and Justice Summit, organized by the Women and Democracy Association (KADEM) and the Ministry. opening of family and social services on Friday in Istanbul, with the theme Cultural symbols and women. Participants from around the world, from academics to activists, attended the summit opened by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The summit looks at the “norms” of women they are forced to confine. The ad at the top end emphasizes the need for a strong family for a strong community. He. She says communities should speak out against the imposition of a single cultural law on femininity after the rise of modernity. A novelty, a concept of Femininity are the two forms of Exploit. Women, especially those who live in countries with a colonial past imposing a dominant culture on the population, are under pressure from cultural icons. development of civil society with a clear understanding of the roles imposed on women This is essential”. The advertisement confirmed it, the women obliged to “harder, more beautiful and perfect to find a place in society prove that they deserve it”. “Woman is the first to be deprived of her rights in times of suspicion. Thus, a clear site for women in society, equality and education is crucial. Availability of basic legal infrastructure for the protection of women despite the dominant ideology of the country in which they live. A strong constitution on justice guarantees women’s rights. that it is also vital to showcase women’s access to education and empower them in order to raise awareness. on me familyAdvertising says that no family member should be excluded from family policies. Summit announcement also sorry for the fact that – which women They have been discriminated against because of their beliefs in many countries And they have been forced to prove that they are better than others in Yes avoiding discrimination. They are forced to work harder. In some cases, they have to choose between their faith and their work. (for example) they are forced to give up their headscarves if they want to work,” he said. the ad called for more flexible or fluid work options for women while adding “Women shouldn’t shy away from taking jobs that are often considered men’s work. In employment, women They work on the basis of their adaptation to the roles imposed by society rather than on the advantages of their education and skills. Employment standards should be revised to prevent this.

