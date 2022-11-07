Gurjit Singh writes: Why German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s visit to China is a signal of Berlin’s autonomy

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is the first G7 leader to visiting China since the pandemic. The world has changed after the health crisis. Germany-China relations appear to be returning to their former normalcy. Scholz is also the first European leader to be in China since Xi Jinping’s new coronation as general secretary of the Communist Party of China.

Scholz was preceded in Beijing by Vietnamese Communist Party leader Nguyen Phu Trong, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Tanzanian President Samia Hassan. For Beijing, Scholz’s visit last week was encouraging given that China’s relations with Europe have soured over the human rights of Uyghurs in Xinjiang and Chinese support for Russia in the Ukrainian crisis.

As the largest economy in Europe, Germany is even more dependent on China in the first half of 2022. German investment in China during this period was 10 billion. Bilateral trade edged up 0.9% to $173.57 billion. German imports increased by 54%. Germany’s 1.9% growth rate jeopardizes its medium-term plans.

Despite the Ukrainian crisis and the critical attention paid to China, German investment in China has increased by 30% in 2022. BASF, Hella, Robert Bosch have all increased their investments and KfW (Germany’s public bank for development and investment) is funding an investment of $69.5 billion. railway project linking the city of Tianjin, in northern China, and Beijing Daxing International Airport. China is buying 140 Airbus planes for $17 billion. Ahead of the visit, Germany allowed Costco, the Chinese shipping company, to invest in Germany’s biggest port of Hamburg, but with a reduced share

Scholz’s visit also took place against the backdrop of deteriorating US-China relations and bipolarity. Due to the Ukrainian crisis, Germany quickly followed the United States in strategic terms, breaking its engagement with Russia.

On China, it remains cautious because its economic interests are critical. Scholz began his Asia policy with a visit to Japan rather than China, then met Prime Minister Modi in Berlin. China has not had primacy in German politics, but it remains important. The visit immediately after the 20th CPC National Congress seems inappropriate.

Europe is angry that Germany is going alone with China. The joint Scholz-Macron visit was canceled by Germany. Scholz’s visit, with a business delegation, shows a replica of Angela Merkel’s politics. The ruling SPD believes that German companies cannot afford a decoupling from China, as they are already suffering from the pandemic, the energy crisis and the disconnection with Russia. The German Foreign Office criticizes China on human rights and is developing a new China policy to challenge the systemic rivalry planned by the EU.

Scholz’s visit indicated German strategic autonomy. The same autonomy is visible in the context of German relations with Russia.

How will Germany maintain its leadership over Europe, if it leaves for its own reasons? If Scholz intended to position Germany and perhaps Europe as stand-alone players in the ensuing U.S.-China bipolarization, he must have drawn many perceptive rabbits from his visit to Beijing.

On the eve of his visit, Scholz, in a column published in the FAZ which contextualizes his visit. He acknowledged that the world had changed dramatically since Merkel’s last visit to China in 2019. The opportunity to meet directly with Xi was important to resolve outstanding issues in the world and not because he thought to maintain business as usual. China had changed enormously. And since China has changed, the German response must also change.

Second, the world had also changed. Russia was a threat to be fought with Chinese help. China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, has been reminded of its special responsibility to uphold the principles of the UN Charter and influence Russia. It sounds like what China is saying in its global security initiative – although it hasn’t yet implemented it – with Russia. Scholz spoke about multipolarity in the world and the need to expand Germany’s partnerships.

Germany had no interest in seeing blocs emerge again and Berlin is engaging different partners. China must not be isolated and there can be no comfort with a China-dominated world order. The importance of China as an economic partner of Germany and Europe has remained. Berlin did not want to break away from it. Germany would seek to establish a more level playing field and to diversify with China. Risky dependencies had developed, vis-à-vis raw materials, rare earths or cutting-edge technologies. German companies were creating alternative supply chains. Trade and investment between China and Germany will now seek a differentiated basis. Germany seeks diversification and reinforcement rather than protectionism and withdrawal.

Putin’s war challenges the peaceful world order. In #BeijingI asked the president #xi assert its influence on Russia. We agree that atomic threats are extremely dangerous. The use of such weapons would cross a red line. pic.twitter.com/xtgjgi35qX Chancellor Olaf Scholz (@Chancellor) November 4, 2022

If China did not reciprocate, the consequences would follow.

The fourth goal set by Scholz was that the contradictions between Germany and China could not be ignored, including civil and political freedoms, including in Xinjiang. On Taiwan, Scholz said Germany follows a one-China policy and any change in its status must be peaceful and by mutual agreement.

Scholz said Germany’s China policy would be successful if it resonated with a European policy. He was of the opinion that he had consulted the EU, French President Macron and the United States before his visit and that there were several areas in which China should play a role, including relations with the G20. , the SDGs, etc.

The Chinese reading agrees with much of what Scholz said. Xi is courting Germany to retain his strategic autonomy. He said there should be no self-imposed restrictions or unrealistic expectations and publicly ignored Taiwan and Xinjiang issues, even though Scholz raised them.

The significance of this visit is that Germany has once again shown its willingness to achieve strategic autonomy from the United States. It was a goal of the German coalition and of German and European countries before the Ukraine crisis, which saw them all rush behind the leaders of NATO and the United States. With the Ukrainian crisis at an impasse, Europe is paying the price for both sanctions and reduced energy supplies. Germany seems ready not to give up on China despite European and domestic opposition. It must preserve its economic development from the predators of war. Strategic options will follow the economic example

(The author is a former Indian Ambassador to Germany)