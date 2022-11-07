Narendra Modi – HP Polls: Citing viral video, Congress alleges PM Modi is pressuring rebel BJP leader to step down





On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets his supporters during a public meeting in Kaprada, Gujarats Valsad district. PTI

A video of a BJP rebel in Himachal Pradesh allegedly being urged by Narendra Modi to withdraw from the election has prompted Congress to accuse the PM of remaining obsessed with power when he should be tackling burning national issues. The video shows a man resembling Fatehpur independent candidate Kripal Parmar who was suspended from the BJP talking on the phone with someone he calls Modiji. Modi is not seen but the voice on the other end sounds like prime ministers. Neither the Prime Minister’s Office nor the BJP had challenged the authenticity of the clip until Sunday evening.

With party officials calling out the rebels and asking them to stand down, a prime minister doing so himself would be seen as surprising. In the video, the Parmar-like man with a cellphone stuck to his ear appears to be saying: Modiji, principal ek baat kahoon (Modiji, can I say something)? A Modis-like voice said, presumably on the other end of the line, Hand kuchh nahin sunoonga (I will not hear a word). The Parmar-like man allegedly complains about the BJP chairman, saying JP Nadda has humiliated him for 15 years. The voice on the other end tells Parmar that he should step out of the fray. There was no evidence until Sunday evening that Parmar had changed his mind. The BJP has been battling a rebellion in Himachal with more than 20 of its ranks competing against official candidates. Congress alleged a violation of the Model Code of Conduct, saying pressuring a candidate in a democracy is illegal. The party also questioned Modis’ lifelong engagement with assembly elections, unusual for a prime minister. The country is running on autopilot as the chief pilot heads to their (religious establishments) and electoral campaigns. The nation is like Rome burning and the prime minister is like Nero playing election jingle music, party spokesman Abhishek Singhvi said. These developments show the detours, shifts, disparities, divergences and diversions of the Prime Minister from the real problems of the country. Referring to the video, widely circulated on social media, Singhvi said: Modi can be clearly heard pressuring and emotionally blackmailing BJP rebel Kripal Parmar not to run as an independent candidate. This reflects four things: 1. The Prime Minister has a problematic and distorted list of priorities. 2. Not governance but campaigning is his favorite job 3. Modi abuses his power to influence free and fair elections. 4. The BJP is losing ground in Himachal Pradesh and the PM’s actions and words reflect its fear, frustration and insecurity. Singhvi said the prime ministers’ intervention was clear electoral misconduct, if not corrupt electoral practice. All remedies available to us in the form of a complaint to the Electoral Commission and elsewhere must be exercised. We leave it to the nation to judge whether the exalted office of prime minister should stoop to such levels as an election of deputies. Singhvi added: If the country’s general manager and the de facto general manager of the BJP can go so far to win a particular seat, it is the best validation of the already proven track record of the BJP, as to the extent to which the party in the power, with its unlimited resources funded by many means, including dubious election bonds, can and will overthrow elected governments. They already have PhD painstakingly obtained in the past from Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur and many other such milestones. Singhvi said the prime minister should tackle issues like rising prices, unemployment and economic slide instead of indulging in his election campaign obsession. Modi had faced similar charges when he was busy campaigning in Bengal last year during the peak of Covid. Modi, who was in Himachal on Saturday, addressed several programs on Sunday in Gujarat, where he has been campaigning intensively in person and via video conference over the past few weeks. His last visit to Gujarat was just five days ago. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also spent a lot of time campaigning in Gujarat.

