Old photo of Imran Khan recirculates online with fake context after gun attack





Copyright AFP 2017-2022. All rights reserved.

An old photo of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan lying on the ground has been viewed millions of times with false context in news reports and social media posts after Khan was shot in the leg during a a political rally in November. Khan actually tweeted the photo in August 2014; it shows the former leader resting during a protest sit-in organized by his political party against the government of then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The photo was shared on Facebook on November 4, 2022.

The Urdu language text superimposed on the photo translates to: “’The bullet hit my leg. I am alive. You should not head for trouble: Imran Khan.’ The enviable message of our valiant and courageous captain to the workers.”

Khan was in stable condition after being shot in the leg during a political rally on November 3 in what the Pakistani president called a “heinous assassination attempt”, AFP reported.

The former international cricket star led a chaotic convoy of thousands from the city of Lahore to the capital Islamabad, campaigning for new elections after being ousted from office in April.

He was injured when shots were fired at him and other officials standing on the roof of a modified container truck as it slowly moved through a thick crowd near Gujranwala.

A screenshot taken on November 4, 2022 of the misleading Facebook post

The same photo was also shared in posts about the attack here, here and here on Facebook; and here, here and here on Twitter.

Pakistani news channels ARY News and Hum News released Khan’s old photo here and here on Facebook. Their stories have been viewed more than six million times.

British journalist Piers Morgan also shared the photo in a tweet about the shooting incident.

A reverse Google search, however, revealed that the photo had been shared in a false context.

sit-in protest

Khan tweeted the photo on August 17, 2014 with the caption: “Dharna night”.

Khan’s use of “dharna” – which means “protest” in Urdu – refers to the months-long nationwide protests organized in Pakistan by Khan’s political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in 2014.

The sit-in protests demanded the resignation of then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif over allegations of electoral fraud.

India’s English-language newspaper The Hindu embedded Khan’s tweet along with the photo in its report on the August 17, 2014 protests.

Below is a screenshot comparing the photo shared in the misleading posts (left) and Khan’s 2014 tweet (right):

Comparison of screenshots of the photo shared in the misleading posts (left) and Khan’s 2014 tweet (right)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://factcheck.afp.com/doc.afp.com.32MT43G-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos