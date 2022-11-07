Jokowi receives Imam Hasan bin Ali Peace Prize 2022 DW 07.11.2022





Abu Dhabi Peace Forum (ADPF) Secretary General Al-Mahfouz bin Abdullah bin Bayyah visited Merdeka Palace in Central Jakarta. Al-Mahfouz presented the 2022 International Peace Prize to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “Essentially, he reaffirmed the award that was given to the president, which is the 2022 Imam Hasan bin Ali International Peace Prize,” State Minister Secretary Pratikno told reporters at Merdeka Palace, in the Central Jakarta, Monday (7/11/2022). According to Pratikno, the award given to Jokowi is a prestigious award. The award uses the name of Imam Hasan bin Ali who is the grandson of Prophet Muhammad SAW. “And this of course for us, for President Jokowi as well as for all the people of Indonesia is an extraordinary reward, an extraordinary honor because President Joko Widodo has been recognized as a leader who spreads messages and a culture of peace in the world,” Pratikno said. Pratikno said Al-Mahfouz also conveyed the condition of the world facing various kinds of crises. Food supplies are now becoming scarce. “Therefore, if we can solve this problem, it means we can contribute to the world. That’s what Al-Mahfouz bin Abdullah said earlier,” Pratikno said. For this award, Jokowi expressed his gratitude. This award also strengthens relations between Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). “Of course, it reiterates that there are many peace issues that need to be upheld and it will make a great contribution to the world,” Pratikno added. “Honor for Indonesia The award ceremony was previously represented by Vice President Ma’ruf Amin in Abu Dhabi. Ma’ruf expressed his gratitude for the award given to Jokowi. “On behalf of President Joko Widodo and the nation of Indonesia, I express my sincere gratitude to the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum,” Ma’ruf Amin said in Abu Dhabi in a statement from BPMI Setwapres on Wednesday (2/ 11). Ma’ruf represented acceptance of the award for President Jokowi when he met ADBF Chairman Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah and ADBF Secretary General Al-Mahfouz bin Bayyah. Ma’ruf said the award was an honor for Indonesia and all its people. “The election of the President of the Republic of Indonesia as the recipient of the ADFP Peace Prize is an honor for Indonesia and its people as a whole,” he said. Ma’ruf hopes that the award received by President Jokowi will reinforce Indonesia’s commitment to establishing world order. Furthermore, it also reinforces the commitment to implement social justice. “Hopefully this award can strengthen Indonesia’s commitment to fulfilling the mandate of the Constitution to achieve a world order based on eternal peace and social justice,” he said. (gtp) Read the full article at: Detik News ADPF Secretary General visits the Palace and presents the Peace Prize to Jokowi

