Sub-Regent Joko Purnomo checks official cars, purchase of electric cars blocked by budget

TO HELP – The Bantul Regency government has yet to discuss the procurement of electric cars as operational vehicles for the relevant agencies. So far, the budget has always focused on managing programs that directly affect the community.

“So far there are no plans to procure electric cars for official operations or operations of the regent and deputy regent,” Bantul deputy regent Joko B Purnomo said at the opening. of an official vehicle ceremony at Trirenggo Field, Bantul Regency on Monday. (7/11/2022).

Joko Purnomo said it was not planned to buy an electric car as it was influenced by many factors. One of them is that the regional financial situation has not yet allowed the use of the purchase of electric cars. Although the official cars of the regent and sub-regent of Bantul are over five years old.

“We will first focus on the existing budget for programs that directly affect the community. So that the community recovers immediately after being affected by the pandemic,” Joko said.

Head of Assets, Regional Finance, Revenue and Asset Management Agency (BPKPAD) Bantul Regency.

Jugo Noor Subarkah SE MSi said one of the barriers to buying electric cars in Bantul is regional financial capacity. Also, the availability of electric cars and the standard limits applied to the purchase of official operational cars. While BPKPAD Bantul is still awaiting further policies.

Meanwhile, Bantul DPRD chairman H Hanung Raharjo ST is supporting President Joko Widodo’s presidential instruction on electric cars for official operations. The reason is that electric cars are not only environmentally friendly, but also reduce operating costs.

Even so, the PDI-P politician felt that the purchase of electric cars for official operations should consider the particular regional finances in Bantul.

In addition, the number of electric car products in Indonesia should also be considered. Including the price of electric cars that currently exist are still very expensive and to pivot on their own takes two years.

According to Hanung, clear rules are needed regarding the purchase of electric cars. For example, related to the price, because for operational cars with fuel there is also a price limit.

Previously, “RI President Joko Widodo issued Presidential Instruction (Inpres) No. 7 of 2022 regarding the use of battery-powered electric motor vehicles (EVs) as official vehicles for central government and local governments (Pemda).‎ (Roy)