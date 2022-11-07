Politics
Trade turnover of Azerbaijan and Turkey up 34% in January-September [PHOTO]
By Ayya Lmahamad
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkey increased by 34% to $4.35 billion between January and September 2022, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said.
He made these remarks during the 10th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, reports Azernews.
There are good opportunities for expanding economic and trade cooperation in the post-pandemic period. In this regard, the decisions and agreements reached at the meeting of the Azerbaijani-Turkish strategic cooperation council and the intergovernmental commission are of particular importance, he said.
The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the expansion of the scope of the preferential trade agreement, as well as the implementation of the action plans signed between the two countries, will contribute to a further increase in trade turnover .
Moreover, speaking at the meeting, Ali Aasadov said that the relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey have reached the highest peak of strategic partnership and alliance. He noted that the signing of the Shusha Declaration further strengthened the relations between the two countries, elevated them to the level of alliance and demonstrated to the world the exemplary character of friendship and brotherhood between the two countries.
He pointed out that Azerbaijani-Turkish relations have shifted from a bilateral to a regional format following the decisive efforts of Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Azerbaijan and Turkey also play an important role in ensuring Europe’s energy security through their jointly implemented large-scale projects, he said.
Talking about the development of cooperation in the transport sector, Ali Asadov mentioned that the total volume of cargo transported between the two countries increased by 60.2% in the first nine months of the year, including an increase in the freight in transit by 96.3%.
The Kars-Igdir-Aralik-Dilucu-Sadarak-Nakhchivan-Julfa railway project is of great importance in terms of providing a direct railway connection between most of Azerbaijan and Turkey via Nakhchivan, he said. he declares.
In addition, the Prime Minister expressed his belief that the opening of the Zangazur Corridor and the construction of the Nakhichevan Railway will further boost the expansion of economic and trade relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey. He added that it will also provide good opportunities for cooperation and contribute to the economic progress of countries in the region.
Azerbaijani-Turkish unity is proven in the restoration of Karabakh and eastern Zangazur. Large-scale construction activities and major infrastructure projects carried out in the liberated territories with the participation of Turkish companies, he said.
For his turn, Fuat Oktay noted that the regular meetings between the presidents of the two countries make a special contribution to the expansion of the successfully developing relations.
Affirming that the Azerbaijani-Turkish partnership has grown stronger in recent years, he said that the large-scale transport and energy projects implemented by the two countries are of great importance for the region.
At the end of the meeting, Ali Asadov and Fuat Oktay signed the protocol of the 10th meeting of the Azerbaijani-Turkish intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation and action plans covering a number of areas of cooperation.
The officials signed the agreement between the government of Azerbaijan and the government of Turkey on cooperation in the field of seed production, the agreement on cooperation in the field of plant protection and quarantine, the protocol of cooperation between the Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency and the Turkish Halal Accreditation Agency, the Memorandum of Intent between the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Azerbaijan and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Organization of Turkey to expand SMEs’ access to financial resources, as well as a bilateral cooperation agreement between the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of Azerbaijan and the Assembly of Turkish Exporters.
The meeting, co-chaired by Ali Asadov and Fuat Oktay and attended by heads of relevant government agencies from both countries, was held in Baku on November 4.
—
Ayya Lmahamad is a journalist at AzerNews, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad
Follow us on twitter
@AzerNewsAz
|
Sources
2/ https://www.azernews.az/business/201873.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Chinese dream
- Trade turnover of Azerbaijan and Turkey up 34% in January-September [PHOTO]
- Sub-Regent Joko Purnomo checks official cars, purchase of electric cars blocked by budget
- Alibaba Cloud Unveils ModelScope Platform, New Solution to Lower Thresholds for Business Innovation
- Flu hospitalizations hit 10-year high, predicting severe U.S. flu season
- BJP leaders hail SC quota order as victory for PM Modi’s social justice mission – Reuters
- Former PM Khan says march on Pakistani capital will resume on Tuesday
- Aztecs Set For Monday Matchup vs. Fresno State
- COLUMN: N Vogue: A synopsis of Yes’ fashion fall | Culture
- How the US midterms could affect the stock market
- 4 Dangerous Android Malware Apps Found on Google Play
- Keegan-Michael Key on Timothée Chalamet as Wonka – The Hollywood Reporter