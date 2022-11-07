Trade turnover of Azerbaijan and Turkey up 34% in January-September [PHOTO]

By Ayya Lmahamad

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkey increased by 34% to $4.35 billion between January and September 2022, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said.

He made these remarks during the 10th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, reports Azernews.

There are good opportunities for expanding economic and trade cooperation in the post-pandemic period. In this regard, the decisions and agreements reached at the meeting of the Azerbaijani-Turkish strategic cooperation council and the intergovernmental commission are of particular importance, he said.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the expansion of the scope of the preferential trade agreement, as well as the implementation of the action plans signed between the two countries, will contribute to a further increase in trade turnover .

Moreover, speaking at the meeting, Ali Aasadov said that the relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey have reached the highest peak of strategic partnership and alliance. He noted that the signing of the Shusha Declaration further strengthened the relations between the two countries, elevated them to the level of alliance and demonstrated to the world the exemplary character of friendship and brotherhood between the two countries.

He pointed out that Azerbaijani-Turkish relations have shifted from a bilateral to a regional format following the decisive efforts of Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Azerbaijan and Turkey also play an important role in ensuring Europe’s energy security through their jointly implemented large-scale projects, he said.

Talking about the development of cooperation in the transport sector, Ali Asadov mentioned that the total volume of cargo transported between the two countries increased by 60.2% in the first nine months of the year, including an increase in the freight in transit by 96.3%.

The Kars-Igdir-Aralik-Dilucu-Sadarak-Nakhchivan-Julfa railway project is of great importance in terms of providing a direct railway connection between most of Azerbaijan and Turkey via Nakhchivan, he said. he declares.

In addition, the Prime Minister expressed his belief that the opening of the Zangazur Corridor and the construction of the Nakhichevan Railway will further boost the expansion of economic and trade relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey. He added that it will also provide good opportunities for cooperation and contribute to the economic progress of countries in the region.

Azerbaijani-Turkish unity is proven in the restoration of Karabakh and eastern Zangazur. Large-scale construction activities and major infrastructure projects carried out in the liberated territories with the participation of Turkish companies, he said.

For his turn, Fuat Oktay noted that the regular meetings between the presidents of the two countries make a special contribution to the expansion of the successfully developing relations.

Affirming that the Azerbaijani-Turkish partnership has grown stronger in recent years, he said that the large-scale transport and energy projects implemented by the two countries are of great importance for the region.

At the end of the meeting, Ali Asadov and Fuat Oktay signed the protocol of the 10th meeting of the Azerbaijani-Turkish intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation and action plans covering a number of areas of cooperation.

The officials signed the agreement between the government of Azerbaijan and the government of Turkey on cooperation in the field of seed production, the agreement on cooperation in the field of plant protection and quarantine, the protocol of cooperation between the Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency and the Turkish Halal Accreditation Agency, the Memorandum of Intent between the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Azerbaijan and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Organization of Turkey to expand SMEs’ access to financial resources, as well as a bilateral cooperation agreement between the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of Azerbaijan and the Assembly of Turkish Exporters.

The meeting, co-chaired by Ali Asadov and Fuat Oktay and attended by heads of relevant government agencies from both countries, was held in Baku on November 4.

Ayya ​​Lmahamad is a journalist at AzerNews

