The two-decade national congress of the Communist Party of China successfully concluded in Beijing in October. The national congress, which includes nearly 2,300 elected and specially invited delegates from across China, critically reviews the party’s past performance and conducts intense deliberations to chart the future course.

At the end of the 20th National Congress, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China said that the congress calls on the whole party, the whole army and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups to stay closely rallied around the Party headquarters. Committee with Xi Jinping at its center, to keep in mind that empty talk will do nothing for our country and only solid work will make it prosper, to maintain firm trust, to unite, to go forge ahead with determination and strive in unity to build a modern socialist country in all respects and advance national rejuvenation.

The congress also called for a stronger and more prosperous China with absolute faith in leadership that has the welfare of the Chinese people at heart; this can be achieved by building up strength, adhering to fundamental principles and striving in unity to build a dream socialist country.

The Communist Party of China elected President XI Jinping as general secretary for a third term, an honor that violated past standards. When Xi Jinping took over as leader in 2012, he began to work tirelessly for the aspirations of the world’s most populous nation. Its main objective was to uphold the Chinese constitution, rule of law, anti-corruption measures and anti-poverty initiatives.

At home, he has made a remarkable difference in the fight against poverty, the economy, space programs, infrastructure development, climate change and the Covid-19 challenge. China happens to be the only country that can claim the eradication of absolute poverty in a short period of four decades. In the past ten years alone, China has allocated $230 billion to meet the poverty reduction target, while its GDP has grown to $17.73 trillion, representing a 100% increase since 2012.

China’s gross national income has risen from $5,910 in 2012 to $11,890 in 2021. It has also seen huge growth in manufacturing. China now contributes nearly 30% of global manufacturing output and has become the world’s largest trading network. Its Belt and Road Initiative, for example, has 149 countries representing 60% of the world’s population and 35% of the global economy. China’s space program not only competes with that of the United States and Russia, but it will also be far ahead of them and completely dominate space in the near future.

Enraged by corrupt practices, President XI Jinping viewed corruption as a threat to a society and the main obstacle to a country’s development. He vowed to end corrupt practices and launched an anti-corruption campaign that brought nearly 1.5 million officials and individuals to justice for various offences. China has also seen revolutionary infrastructure development over the past decade, which has led to a massive expansion of rail and road networks, in addition to the construction of 82 new airports to improve connectivity.

President XI Jinping has worked over time to mitigate the daunting challenge that environmental degradation and climate change pose to China. The country has also aggressively fought Covid-19 and confined it to 0.05% of the world’s number, which is a huge achievement for a country that accounts for 18.47% of the world’s population.

Although China’s success stems from visionary leadership, political stability, popular trust in central authority, and policy continuity, President Xi Jinping is likely to struggle to meet the challenges ahead in the future. home and abroad during his third term. Maintaining stability, combating environmental degradation, zero tolerance in the fight against the pandemic, and economic and social development are major challenges at home.

Growing competition with the United States, the explosive Taiwan problem, the deteriorating situation in the South China Sea, Russia’s war in Ukraine and stability in the periphery are some of the challenges Xi Jinping is likely to face. to face the future. In the face of enormous challenges, President Xi Jinping has emerged as a leader with the propensity to pursue the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation that the Chinese believe is close to his heart.

