Near by far | Imran Khan lives by the sword as a leader defying the army





In Pakistan’s political theatre, the faces change, not the roles they embody. This is what the revered human rights activist, the late IA Rahman, alluded to when he said: Hamari siyasat mein cherey badalte hai, kirdaar nahin. He made the comment against the backdrop of President Pervez Musharraf’s run-in with the law that set the streets ablaze and cost him his job in 2008. The military dictator seized absolute power nine years earlier after toppling Nawaz Sharif , democratically elected, in a coup.

The gun attack that Imran Khan survived during his temporarily abandoned march to Islamabad is not a first. Pakistani politicians who defied rubber boots have always courted peril. History has repeated itself like a tragedy each time a civilian leader with massive support has ventured to tame or confront the military’s top brass. The trend has continued unabated since the 1979 hanging of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) under the watch of General Zia-ul Haqs.

ZAB was a political giant killed by his own protege. His execution was forever branded a judicial murder by his equally charismatic daughter, Benazir Bhutto, who took the bullet 28 years later amid a fierce confrontation with Musharraf’s military dispensation. She was killed climbing out of the roof of her car after a public meeting in Liaquat Bagh, the Rawalpindi landmark where Pakistan’s first prime minister, Liaquat Ali Khan, was assassinated in 1951.

Attack on Khan a throwback to the 2007 bombing of the Benazirs procession

There are striking similarities between the attempt on Khan’s life and what Benazir faced upon his return to Pakistan after an eight-year exile. She narrowly escaped when a human bomber hit her convoy as it arrived in Karachi from overseas, killing more than a hundred passers-by and people walking in the motorcade. It was in October 2007. She had bad luck two months later in Liaquat Bagh. There is a lesson here for Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) to strengthen the security of its rulers as it may not have such a chance next time.

Much water has flowed into the Indus since Benazir’s tragic exit. A reduced force under the leadership of her husband Asif Zardari and son Bilawal, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) which her father founded in 1967, shares power in the Center with its traditional rival, the Pakistan Muslim League (PML- N) of Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif. They took control over the force of a fabricated majority in the National Assembly with the not-so-secret backing of the military. The convergence of interests to eliminate Khan in a no-confidence vote was a repeat of 2008 when they acted in tandem to unseat Musharraf.

Widely seen as supporting the military through the manipulated polls of 2018, Khan’s defiance of his political ancestor, the milt establishment and their civilian proxies, is not as altruistic as he claims. It’s a lackluster reminder of how Nawaz Sharif turned on his benefactors in uniform, having uneasy ties to four successive army leaders: Asif Nawaz Janjua, Jahangir Karamat, Abdul Waheed Kakar and Musharraf. Refusing to play second fiddle, the leader of the PML, who is in exile in London, won his open war against the pro-army presidency of Ghulam Ishaq Khan thanks to a court battle in 1993. It turned him into a rebel of to be a child of the establishment.

During this tumultuous period, Benazir, the famous girl from the east, went against the grain to go in the opposite direction and take Sharif’s place in the army’s scheme of things. She quietly built bridges with the military power center based in Rawalpindi, calling headquarters back to the prime ministers office for a second truncated stint. To affirm its relevance, it too, while neutralizing the fauj, organized a long march in view of the elections which organized its return.

Khan did not learn from PM’s previous experience with the military

Given his propensity for gallery play, Khan, who has a subpar governance record, has apparently learned nothing from the experiences of his PML and PPP counterparts. Even in the worst of times, Nawaz Sharif had open lines to the military through his brother, Shehbaz, who is now the prime minister, and Chaudhary Nisar, a senior member of his cabinet from a military family. There have indeed been occasions when the young Sharif has blindsided his somewhat stubborn older brother to reach out to military rulers.

The deteriorating economy and the PTI leadership’s refusal to play along with Rawalpindi offered the PPP-PML(N) an opening to return to power with the military’s push into the existing assembly. What left them and their supporters in the garrisons were the public forces that Khan has since unleashed through an amalgam of religious nationalism and strident anti-Americanism. A heady mix that moves the masses, it will also cut the other way to be the biggest stumbling block to any future rapprochement with the military.

For now, tangible popular support has helped Khan prove himself the victim of a US-sponsored plot that the PML-PPP government carried out in cahoots with its critics in the military. The narrative points a needle of suspicion at the establishment of milt in the failed bid on his life. The perception was only reinforced by his allegations that the attack was led by outgoing Prime Minister, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior Inter-Services Intelligence official identified as General Division Faisal Naseer.

The Erdogan model

Not only that. At a press conference a day after the gunshots that injured him, Khan recalled the creation of Bangladesh to suggest that the military alone cannot keep the country together; that only a pan-Pakistani party such as the PTI can bind people together, with the fauj playing a secondary/supporting role.

Such claims are unlikely to be welcomed even by his supporters in the middle echelon of the army, recalling that they recall Khan’s admiration for the Turks Tayyip Erdogan who managed to contain the army and to tame the judicial system of his country. It’s an Erdogan model (for supremacy), noted Muqtedar Khan, professor of political science and international relations at the University of Delaware.

Regardless of his hot-cold blow approach to the military under General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Khan has been more aloof than practical in his direction of agitation to advance polls due next year. His statements evidently brought the flames too close to Rawalpindi, stoking popular feelings against the military which he might have trouble containing.

That the long-term consequences of his actions are not lost on the PTI leader was evident when he accused the PML-PPP of orchestrating a clash between him and Rawalpindi. This was after his public row with ISI chief General Nadeem Anjum who accused him of offering a quid pro quo deal (extension) to General Bajwa (who is due to retire later this month ) in exchange for help in overcoming distrust. vote he lost in April.

The aborted attempt on his life is sure to boost Khan’s exponential popularity, as evidenced by his recent successes in the polls. In a fair election, he won by a landslide even before the assassination attempt he escaped. Yet, given the realities on the ground in Pakistan, realism is what he needs to find his way back to power. He cannot succeed by asking the people to choose between him and the fauj.

If he insists on acknowledging this, it makes it imperative to reach an agreement with Rawalpindi before the elections. Unlike Benazir, who was an object in the eyes of Islamist militants and the military establishment, the threat to Khan’s person comes not so much from the Taliban or their ilk. He has been soft on the militant religious right while attacking the policies of the United States and other Western powers that have a strategic interest in Pakistan. Neither these global players, nor the military, can tolerate a brave and popular leader with leanings toward rival powers in the region, notably the China-Russia axis.

For a fresh start, if at all, with the military, Khan must silence the anti-Western rhetoric he is deploying to gravitate his base of support. A balanced foreign policy is what the military wants and what the country needs. The new army chief will be the choice of the outgoing prime minister whom the PTI considers corrupt and unfit to govern. Yet, as past experience shows, it will not remain tied to appointing authorities. Nawaz Sharif and ZAB have discovered this to their chagrin in the past.

Khan will therefore have the opportunity to put his ties with the army on an equal footing. The big question is whether the arrogant and self-righteous man will lower himself to conquer the high pedestal he loves to occupy.

