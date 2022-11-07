Those who spread hatred and defame Gujarat will be wiped out: PM Modi: The Tribune India





Tribune press service New Delhi, November 6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that the forces that have engaged in spreading hatred and vilifying Gujarat will be eliminated from the state in the next assembly elections. Addressing his first campaign rally in Valsad after the election dates were announced, Prime Minister Modi coined a slogan in Gujarati – “Aa Gujarat, mai bnavyu chhe” (I made this Gujarat), on how of which every Gujarati has contributed to the development and progress of the state over the past 20 years. Will win by a record margin I get the entries that BJP will win by record margin in Gujarat. I came here to beat my old records (margin of victory). Narendra Modi, Prime Minister He also had this slogan sung during his speech. “The divisive forces that spread hatred and attempt to defame and insult Gujarat have been swept out of Gujarat. They will also meet the same fate in this election,” Prime Minister Modi said. Without taking names, Modi said people in Gujarat had identified a “gang” working against Gujarat that was still trying to defame the state. He added that although these people have tried very hard over the past two decades, the people of Gujarat have never believed them. “Those who try to defame Gujarat are surprised why the people of Gujarat do not believe their false propaganda. It is because the people of this state have made Gujarat hard work and they will never allow anyone to harm the state,” Modi said. “Sitting in Delhi, I get the entries that BJP will win by record margin in Gujarat. I came here to beat my old records (margin of victory). I have told Gujarat BJP that I am ready to give you as much time as possible (to campaign),” he said ahead of the first triangular contest for AAP entry. . The BJP’s peak performance in Gujarat came in the 2002 elections under Modi, when the party won 127 of the total 182 seats. In the 2017 polls, the BJP’s tally fell to 99 while Congress improved on its previous tally of 16 to win 77 seats. Gujarat will vote in two phases on December 1 and 5. The result will be known on December 8. Modi also asked people to remember that it was the ‘kamal’ (lotus, symbol of the BJP poll) that brought prosperity to the region. “Every Gujarati, whether adivasi or fisherman, whether villager or city dweller, is full of confidence today. That’s why every Gujarati says “I made this Gujarat”. People have built this state through their hard work,” Modi said. In the evening, the Prime Minister attended a mass wedding ceremony held in the town of Bhavnagar and asked the couples to contribute to the society’s cause. #Gujarat #narendra modi

