German Chancellor Scholz criticized for his trip to China

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz traveled to Beijing on Friday, accompanied by a large business delegation, where he met President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang.

It was the first trip by a G7 leader to China since the coronavirus pandemic broke out three years ago and since Xi consolidated his power at the October Party Congress. It was met with strong reviews both internationally and in Germany. The chancellor has even come under attack from within the ranks of his own traffic light coalition, particularly the Greens.

Scholz is greeted by Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Great Hall of the People. [Photo by Bundesregierung/Imo]

For Scholz’s predecessor, Angela Merkel, such trips were routine. During her 16 years in office, the German Chancellor has visited China a total of 12 times, Germany and China have held joint intergovernmental conferences, and high-ranking Chinese officials have visited Germany regularly. In 2014, Xi Jinping personally visited Duisburg to put into operation a regular freight train link between China and Germany under the new Silk Road initiative.

But China has now become the target of the United States and its European allies. The United States increases economic and military pressure on nuclear power and prepares for war. The Biden administrations’ national security strategy describes the 2020s as the decisive decade in which the United States will win the conflict with Russia and China. The European Union also describes China as a strategic rival.

The war against Russia in Ukraine, which NATO is systematically escalating and intends to continue until Russia’s military defeat, serves in particular to deprive China of a potential ally. That China backs Russia in the Ukraine conflict with non-military support has caused outrage in Washington and European capitals. This is the context of the critique of Scholz’s journey.

Some allies fear the trip could play into a long-running divide-and-conquer Beijing argument that Berlin should distance itself from the United States, writes the the wall street journal. The French daily The world complains: As the United States considers economic decoupling from China and the European Union attempts to distance itself from a worryingly evolving regime, Berlin still seems to be settling in as if nothing was.

European Commissioner for Industry and Internal Market Thierry Breton, a Frenchman, warned Scholz: The time for naivety is over. We must be on our guard. The behavior of individual EU members towards China must be coordinated and not decided alone, as China apparently prefers. French President Emmanuel Macron suggested that he and Scholz should travel to China together at a later date to demonstrate European unity, a suggestion Scholz ignored.

