German Chancellor Scholz criticized for his trip to China

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz traveled to Beijing on Friday, accompanied by a large business delegation, where he met President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang.

It was the first trip by a G7 leader to China since the coronavirus pandemic broke out three years ago and since Xi consolidated his power at the October Party Congress. It was met with strong reviews both internationally and in Germany. The chancellor has even come under attack from within the ranks of his own traffic light coalition, particularly the Greens.

Scholz is greeted by Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Great Hall of the People. [Photo by Bundesregierung/Imo]

For Scholz’s predecessor, Angela Merkel, such trips were routine. During her 16 years in office, the German Chancellor has visited China a total of 12 times, Germany and China have held joint intergovernmental conferences, and high-ranking Chinese officials have visited Germany regularly. In 2014, Xi Jinping personally visited Duisburg to put into operation a regular freight train link between China and Germany under the new Silk Road initiative.

But China has now become the target of the United States and its European allies. The United States increases economic and military pressure on nuclear power and prepares for war. The Biden administrations’ national security strategy describes the 2020s as the decisive decade in which the United States will win the conflict with Russia and China. The European Union also describes China as a strategic rival.

The war against Russia in Ukraine, which NATO is systematically escalating and intends to continue until Russia’s military defeat, serves in particular to deprive China of a potential ally. That China backs Russia in the Ukraine conflict with non-military support has caused outrage in Washington and European capitals. This is the context of the critique of Scholz’s journey.

Some allies fear the trip could play into a long-running divide-and-conquer Beijing argument that Berlin should distance itself from the United States, writes the the wall street journal. The French daily The world complains: As the United States considers economic decoupling from China and the European Union attempts to distance itself from a worryingly evolving regime, Berlin still seems to be settling in as if nothing was.

European Commissioner for Industry and Internal Market Thierry Breton, a Frenchman, warned Scholz: The time for naivety is over. We must be on our guard. The behavior of individual EU members towards China must be coordinated and not decided alone, as China apparently prefers. French President Emmanuel Macron suggested that he and Scholz should travel to China together at a later date to demonstrate European unity, a suggestion Scholz ignored.

Christian Democratic Union (CDU) foreign policy expert Norbert Rttgen also strongly attacked Scholz. He accused him of harming Germany’s foreign policy during his trip, because it costs us the trust of our partners. It doesn’t even enhance our reputation with the Chinese, because they only react to strength and despise weakness.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) has warned the Chancellor that he must make Beijing understand that the issue of a level playing field, the issue of human rights and the issue of recognition of international law are our basis for international cooperation. We must no longer be so fundamentally dependent on a country that does not share our values ​​that we can end up being blackmailed.

The fallacy of this human rights propaganda is demonstrated by the fact that Baerbock voiced it during a trip to Central Asia, where she courted the governments of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Both have this year crushed protests in blood and abused and imprisoned opposition members, which apparently didn’t bother Baerbock much. It pursued the declared goal of breaking up the two successor states of the Soviet Union, which possess large deposits of raw materials, the influence of Russia and China, and linking them more closely to the Germany.

With his trip to China, Scholz represents the same imperialist interests as Baerbock. Unlike the Greens, however, he believes that Germany should not become completely dependent on the United States and allow itself to be led to an abrupt severance of economic relations with China. The sums of money involved are enormous.

The halt in gas imports from Russia, which Merkel and then Scholz had long resisted, has already had devastating consequences. Germany now depends on the import of expensive liquefied natural gas, including from the United States. High energy prices are ruining many businesses and exacerbating social tensions. The federal government has earmarked $200 billion to mitigate the consequences. But this is only a temporary measure, which will also exacerbate the financial crisis and lead to further cuts in social spending.

A break with China would have even more serious consequences for the German economy, which is at the start of a recession. With 12.4% of imports and 7.4% of exports, China is Germany’s largest trading partner. More than a million jobs depend directly and many more indirectly on trade from China. In addition, China is a supplier of important raw materials such as rare earths, intermediate products and goods for the energy transition, such as solar modules and car batteries.

The economic delegation that accompanies Scholz to Beijing reflects the close economic interdependence of the two countries. The head of automakers Volkswagen and BMW, which sold 40% and 33% of their cars respectively in China last year and maintain numerous factories there, was part of the chancellors’ delegation. The chemical group BASF, which plans to invest 10 billion in China by 2030, the pharmaceutical company Bayer, the vaccine manufacturer Biontech and the electrical group Siemens were also represented. In the third quarter of 2022, Siemens made an eighth of its global revenue of 18 billion in China.

However, Germany cannot afford open conflict with the United States, which is bullying China with ever-tighter sanctions. This would not only have economic consequences as devastating as a break with China, but would also result in the United States using its influence and military power to isolate Germany in Europe.

Scholz therefore performed a careful balancing act. He tried to use German influence on Chinese leaders to put pressure on Russia. After the meeting with Xi Jinping and Li Keqiang, he said, I told President Xi that it was important for China to use its influence over Russia. Both governments agreed that Russian nuclear threats were unacceptable.

Xi also warned of nuclear threats and called for peace talks. As influential states, China and Germany should work together in times of change and chaos to promote peace and development, he said. Li distanced himself more clearly than before from Russian politics. We cannot afford another escalation, he said. We do not want regional stability to be shaken, international production and supply chains to be destabilized.

At the same time, Scholz is trying to ease Germany’s economic dependence on China without a sharp break.

Before leaving for China, he explained the purpose of his visit in a guest article for the FAZ. He flattered China that it would play an important role on the world stage in the future and remain an important economic and trade partner for Germany and Europe. At the same time, he accuses China of unfair economic practices and threatens: We will therefore reduce unilateral dependencies, in the direction of a wise diversification. Looking at Chinese investments in Germany is necessary to determine whether such a venture creates or reinforces risky dependencies, Scholz continued.

Scholz never left any doubt that Germany would side with the United States and its allies in a further escalation of the conflict with China.

The German government already supported the right-wing coup in Ukraine in 2014, which ultimately led to the current war. At the same time, Berlin was trying to maintain economic relations with Russia. When this was no longer possible, Germany became the most aggressive warmonger. He used the war as an excuse to triple military spending and massively improve it in order to once again become the strongest military power in Europe.

The German government also told China which side it would be on if war were to take place. The German army (Bundeswehr) participates with warships and planes in military maneuvers against China. During his visit, Scholz made the usual accusations and threats. He warned China against military intervention in Taiwan, which is being massively modernized by the United States in a policy similar to that previously carried out in Ukraine. He called for the universal validity of human rights and accused the Chinese government of persecuting Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. It was not interference in internal affairs, Scholz claimed.