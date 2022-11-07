Getting to know Erina Gudono, candidate for President Joko Widodo’s in-laws – Pojoksatu.id

POJOKSATU.id, JAKARTA- The name of Erina Gudono does not cease to heat up in the country. Naturally, this beautiful woman soon married President Joko Widodo’s youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep.

News of Erina Gudono’s marriage to Kaesang Pangarep intensified when Solo Deputy Mayor Teguh Prakosa said Kaesang’s brother and Solo Mayor Gibran Rakabuming was busy preparing for the celebration.

The certainty of the marriage of the presidential family is increasingly clear. Because Kaesang and Erina often post intimate photos.

The latest romantic photos of Kaesang and Erina at various locations are often posted on their social media accounts.

They exhibited photos together at Manahan Stadium, Solo, Bogor Palace Courtyard, Gumuk Pasir tourist area in Bantul, Yogyakarta.

Their last photos before the wedding often attract attention.

The closeness of Joko Widodo’s youngest son started when they were seen watching the opening game of the 2022 Presidential Cup at Manahan Stadium, Solo.

Then, during Indonesia’s 77th Independence Day celebration, Kaesang was again seen attending the flag-raising ceremony at Merdeka Palace with Erina Gudono.

Various preparations for the wedding of President Jokowi’s youngest son are regularly made.

Erina’s family in Jogja continues to hold wedding preparation meetings.

Meanwhile, President Jokowi visited the Royal Ambarrukmo Jogja hotel area, which is believed to be one of the wedding venue choices.

On the other hand, Sofiatun Gudono who is Erina’s mother is grateful to be the son-in-law of Kaesang who is the president’s son.

So who is Erina Gudono?

Erina Gudono was born on December 11, 1996 in Pennsylvania, United States.

He studied Financial Management at Gadjah Mada University before continuing his Masters studies at Columbia University to study Masters in Public Administration.

Erina took a short summer course at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Business and Economic Management, then joined an exchange program at Showa Women’s University in Japan.

Erina then represented Yogyakarta Special Region in the Miss Indonesia 2022 event.

Well, at the beauty pageant, Erina Gudono managed to break into the top 11. In fact, he had met President Jokowi when he was undergoing a period of quarantine.

Launched from Puteri Indonesia page, it has many achievements, namely Indonesia’s delegate to Harvard World Model United Nation, 1st Winner in Business Project Competition in Tokyo.

Lalu, Japan, 1st winner of essay contest to represent Indonesia in Australia Libertarian Conference 1st winner of AIESEC social initiative contest, hingga 1st winner of international business case contest.

Erina really loves Javanese culture and can write and read Javanese script fluently, although she has a strong desire to pursue her social activities.

He has been carrying out his social activities for 8 years, this activity aims to support education and establish schools for marginalized children in Yogyakarta.

Erina Gudono and Kaesang Pangarep are now in the spotlight of internet users because they are finally engaged.

Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Kaesang’s older brother, was the first to reveal the news of his second fiancé.

Currently, netizens seem to support their relationship. Moreover, Erina’s education and achievements are considered worthy of the heart of President Joko Widodo’s youngest child. (big/corner one)