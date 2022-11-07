EU and Greece are together on migration

Ahead of a crucial European Union summit in Tirana in early December that will determine the fate of the Western Balkans, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Way of Life Vice-President Maragaritis Schinas are on the way to the tour, visiting the candidate countries.

In this interview with Kathimerini, Schinas discusses the burning issue of the refugee crisis and the games unfolding along the so-called Balkan Corridor from Turkey to Serbia.

He talks about the mistakes and injustices committed by the EU at the expense of the Western Balkans and pro-Russian sentiment in the region, and also discusses his meetings with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, saying the Turkish president no longer sees himself as a secular leader , but believes that his leadership has taken on a spiritual dimension.

How would you describe the weather during your recent tour of the Western Balkans?

I visited the region just after the meeting of all European heads of state in Prague and shortly before the tour of the presidents of the Western Balkans. The timing was very good because we wanted to get a feel for the mood.

The first observation we have made is that the peoples and public opinion of the Balkans are resolutely committed to a European trajectory. It has its eyes turned towards Europe, and also maintains links with Europe via its diaspora. The second thing we notice is that their leaders try to explain the delays in the accession process and often politically fall victim to the sirens of other forces. The leaderships are not quite where we would like them to be in terms of defending the European path. The third and also very important thing that I have noticed is that the political clock of enlargement is clearly behind the social clock. While the peoples want Europe, the negotiations have not made the corresponding progress. There is a time lapse that has only been exacerbated by events in Ukraine.

And, of course, I also touched on the issue of controlling migration flows. You know, we must always remind these countries that they will only gain by working with Europe, and not against it, on crucial issues such as visas, border control and the presence of Frontex throughout the Balkan corridor.

What is the point of view in Brussels on the question of immigration? Does he give money to transit countries and expect them to continue, or does he feel like he shares the problem?

The problem we currently have on the Balkan corridor is very real. The flow of irregular migrants via the Balkans to Europe has tripled. The main reason is that the Serbian government has free visa agreements with countries like India, Burundi and Tunisia, thus opening Europe’s door to the world, as Serbia enjoys visa-free access . It was a back door that had to be closed and after my visit, the president [Aleksandar] Vucic has honored his promise to abolish these visas. It was a tangible achievement. The second part of the Balkan Corridor issue is that we need Frontex to be everywhere. But given that Frontex is legally only required to operate on the borders with EU countries and we want it to also be on the border with third countries such as Serbia and North Macedonia, we need to get approval from those countries, which I did. They accepted and very soon we will also have Frontex on the border between Serbia and North Macedonia.

Overall, movement along the Balkan Corridor is not at the level it was during the Idomeni [northern Greece] crisis [of 2015], but it’s starting to heat up. And with regard to the will of the leaders of certain Balkan countries to open the game to third countries, we will remind them that they must close these doors. Did our Serbian friends think we wouldn’t have noticed that Indians were among the top 10 nationalities seeking asylum for the first time? Did they think we wouldn’t investigate where they came from? In Austria, Indians are the main national group seeking asylum.

The Turkish state is not always as diligent in guarding the borders as we need it to be. Sometimes it does, and sometimes it doesn’t

Are you concerned about recent events in Evros, on Greece’s northeast border with Turkey?

To begin with, the migration policy paradigm in Greece has changed over the past three years. Europe has given Greece more money to manage migration than anyone else among the 27 member states. Secondly, we have inherited the shame of Moria and built five state-of-the-art visitor centers on the five islands in the North-East Aegean fully funded from the Community budget. The new facilities in Samos, Leros and Kos are ready and those in Lesvos and Chios are almost complete, allowing Greece to start fresh on a European basis: people will be received in humane conditions and treated quickly so that we can determine who has the right to apply. asylum and who is not, so that the latter can be expelled. Thirdly, Greece has the biggest Frontex mission in Europe: at the Evros border and on the islands. Therefore, those who want to make Greece and Europe appear at odds on the issue of migration have the wrong end of the stick, because not only are we fully aware of the situation in Greece, but we are fundamentally with Greece in its management.

What does Brussels say to Greek claims that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is instrumentalizing the refugee crisis?

We have experienced this instrumentalization at Europe’s external borders on three major occasions over the past three years: in February 2020 in Evros, in May 2020 in Ceuta, the Spanish autonomous city on the Moroccan shore of the Mediterranean, and in summer 2021, with [Aleksandr Grigorievich] Lukashenko in Belarus, when he actually opened the doors to Lithuania. These incidents, these hybrid attacks, gave us the know-how to deal with such instrumentalization. Meaning: react quickly, be present, deploy Frontex forces, communicate with countries of origin and transit to stop the flow. Regarding Turkey and following the events in Evros, I don’t think we have a case of constant instrumentalisation, but we have matches. What I mean is that the Turkish state is not always as diligent in guarding the borders as we need them to be. Sometimes it does, and sometimes it doesn’t.

Even if he makes money

Yes, but this money is intended to manage the flow of immigration to the border with Syria and now we are going to give them more money to strengthen and improve the control of their border in the east, with Afghanistan and the Iran, because we have a raise there too.

Will the money matter?

We are giving them 200 million euros to strengthen their eastern borders because it is in Europe’s interest for Turkey to control its eastern borders. We want all of this to lead Turkey to adopt a more uniform and coherent approach to its migration management, especially after Evros. They cannot push them to Europe in February 2020, then close the borders, then keep reopening and closing them. What we hope to achieve is a more coordinated policy.

Is there any basis for the rumors circulating, mostly online, about the impending arrival of tens of thousands of Syrian refugees from Turkey?

We have learned to be a little cautious of information circulating on the Internet and even more so of information that offers a superficial or practical appreciation of an image. A photograph of refugees, for example, does not tell you the whole story of where they came from or where they are going. We therefore do not have the image of a threatened general thrust towards the external borders of Europe. The problem we have, as I said earlier, is an inconsistent approach to Turkey’s handling of refugee flows. And mainly the fact that it is now moving towards the southern coasts of Turkey following the very good controls carried out by the Greek government and Frontex in the Aegean and were seeing flows covering long distances in tall ships and other ships to southern Italy and central Europe. Turkey has an obligation to stop these flows. We cannot have big boats carrying 80, 100, 150 or even more irregular migrants leaving southern Turkey unchecked.

Do you fear that a new tsunami of refugees will arrive in Europe if the conflict in Ukraine spreads?

First of all, the tsunami already happened during the first four weeks of the war. We welcomed 6 million Ukrainians and gave them immediate access to the labor market, education, health and housing. Among them, half or more have already left and this is proof that European migration policy can intelligently manage such situations. Now, our current information does not paint a picture of a geographical expansion of the war beyond Ukraine and we have no scenario of major new population movements. But in the unlikely event that does happen, we now have the know-how.

What should the peoples of the Western Balkans expect from next month’s summit in the Albanian capital? You recently called it a moment of truth.

This summit is indeed a moment of truth, mainly because its main objective is to affirm that the political ties with the Western Balkans are solid and irreversible. And it’s not something that will emerge from low-level technical discussions or the rounds of Commissioners and Vice-Presidents; it is a message that must come from the highest political level.

Will the message be sent or will we have the usual hemming?

I believe it will. It is also important that this is the first summit to actually take place in the Western Balkans. The summit must offer an understanding, a sense of security, assurances that in these difficult times of war, the European embrace will also cover the peoples of the Balkans in matters of energy, protection of citizens and the consequences of war.

You talked about past mistakes. What were they?

Besides the delay with the [Covid] vaccines, another mistake was that we sometimes made it look like they were moving the goal posts. The case of North Macedonia is a typical example. Skopje did exactly what Europe asked of it, echoing Greek thoughts and instead of speeding up negotiations when it did, we stopped them. It was unfair because we stopped them first because of France and the impending elections there, then again when the France problem was solved because of Bulgaria. North Macedonia has paid the price for government instability in Bulgaria and it is wrong. Even if there is a reason for it, the delay is a mistake overall.

Have you seen signs of diminishing traditional pro-Russian sentiment in Western Balkan societies following President Vladimir Putin’s aggression?

I would use the present tense, saying the feeling subsides and the war served as a turning point that revealed the futility of this relationship. Of course, there is nothing wrong with the cultural relationship between Russia and the Western Balkans. But links with an authoritarian and oppressive regime, which commits an act of aggression and tramples on all notions of international law, which does not offer good prospects for a geopolitical alliance. And no one wants to be with them.