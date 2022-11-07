The assassination attempt on Imran Khan plunges Pakistan into a perilous situation





The assassination attempt on Imran Khan and subsequent charge of political conspiracy are pushing Pakistan down a perilous slope, analysts say. The former prime minister escaped an assassination attempt on Thursday as he led a march bringing together several thousand of his supporters between Lahore and the capital Islamabad, to obtain the holding of early elections, the first step in his hoped-for regaining power.

Shot in the legs, he accused his successor Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and General Faisal Nasir, a senior intelligence official, of plotting the attack to kill him and blaming a religious fanatic.

The political situation in Pakistan has entered a dangerous phase, analyst Tauseef Ahmed Khan told AFP. This expert, also a member of the office of the Commission on Human Rights of Pakistan, believes that in a country with a history of political chaos, noises are repeated.

Imran Khan, although ousted from power in April, still enjoys some popular support and is battling a barrage of complaints from the incumbent government. However, the latter, for its survival, depends more and more on its powerful army often described as the Deep State, a dependence which increases with the pressure, according to the expert.

This is a dangerous situation not only for the democratic process but also for the country with regard to economic development in particular, he believes. Because the problems of poverty, hunger and development take a back seat.

Chaos, despair, disappointment

Imran Khan and Shehbaz Sharif have been at each other’s throats for months, accusing them of incompetence and corruption, with contemptuous language and tone. But such a public accusation by the former prime minister, who cites a senior military official by name, reaches an unprecedented level. Because Imran Khan provides no evidence to support his accusations, which the government has brushed aside as lies and fabrications.

Criticizing the army that has ruled the country halfway through its 75-year history has always been a red line not to be crossed, but Imran Khan does not hesitate to do so, using more and more vehemence towards the military authorities, from which he would nevertheless draw his initial ascent in power.

In a statement released on Friday, the army urged the government to bring libel proceedings against the former prime minister. Officials of his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), are also in the line of fire. Some have already been prosecuted on sedition and other charges since Imran Khan’s departure from power, as well as journalists considered close to him. It now looks like an operation could be launched against the PTI, expert Ahmed Khan warned, noting that the party could split.

If the huge demonstrations of support for the former leader tend to show his opponents and the army that he has public favor, the result could be chaos, despair and disappointment, the analyst adds. In such a charged climate, the multiple accusations and denials on both sides are unlikely to be properly investigated, believes Kaiser Bengali, another political analyst, based in Karachi. And that leaves room for conspiracy theories, he says.

The State has lost its legitimacy () as well as the police, the law and other even judicial institutions, he observes. The Army wonders what went wrong and what they can do now, the expert adds.

Petty struggle for crumbs

The government denied any involvement in the assassination attempt, which it attributed to a single assailant from a poor, religiously motivated village. Pakistan has struggled for decades with violent Islamist movements, which have a strong influence on a large part of the majority Muslim population. Imran Khan claims his opponents accuse him of having defiled the religion or the prophet.

Religious extremism is a weapon that the PTI uses as well as the army and the state, says Kaiser Bengali. We are therefore heading towards an immensely dangerous situation.

However, behind the political crisis hides an even more pervasive crisis: the economic crisis. The state is bankrupt, all the resources it has are spent on debt servicing, defense, and government salaries, the analyst adds. Whatever crumbs are available, politicians fight (for what’s left). That’s why the fight has become so petty.

