Prime Minister Modi launches campaign in Gujarat, says ‘want to break all state records’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) campaign for the parliamentary elections scheduled for December 1-5. Prime Minister Modi claimed that Gujarat once again decided to re-elect BJP and decided to break all previous records. He claimed that his party has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years and it is rare, not only in the country but in the world, for a political party to serve the people for such a long time.

For the campaign launch, Prime Minister Modi chose Kaprada’s adivasi belt with a new slogan, Aa Gujarat mein banavyu che (We made this Gujarat).

My ABCD starts with A for Adivasi. I started my election campaign in Gujarat by taking the blessing of my Adivasi brothers and sisters. The people of Gujarat again decided to elect the BJP. Not only that, they decided to break all previous records,” Modi told a huge rally.

In the last elections of 2017, the BJP won 99 seats and the Congress came close with 77 seats. After the elections, 14 Congress lawmakers joined the BJP and currently under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the party has 111 MPs.

Sitting in Delhi, I get the entries that BJP will win by record margin this time in Gujarat. In this election, I have told Gujarat BJP that I am available for as long as needed. And this time, I want to break all my previous records. Bhupendra’s (Patel) record should be bigger than mine and I want to work towards achieving that,” Modi added.

The BJP scored its biggest victory in Gujarat in the 2002 elections, under Chief Minister Narendra Modi when it won 127 out of 182 seats. The record still stands in Congress when the party won 149 seats in the mid-1980s under the able leadership of Madhavsinh Solanki.

There were community riots, everything shut down for days on end, and people had to shut down their businesses for days on end. The people of Gujarat came together and brought this state to where it is today. Today, Gujarat is developing at a rapid pace and offers plenty of opportunities for everyone. If you look within, from deep within you a voice will sound that will say, Aa Gujarat mein banavyu che. I want you all to raise your hands and say this,” the Prime Minister told the crowd who responded with the same slogan.

The Prime Minister leaned on people who thought Gujarat would take decades to recover and said that the people of Gujarat have transformed the state and made the state a hub of development. He claimed that over the past two decades, Gujarat has completely changed from what it was under Congress rule – impoverished and lacking in opportunities for young people.

He asserted that people should support the BJP if they want continued development of Gujarat at a rapid pace. This election is not being fought by Bhupendra or Narendra, the people of Gujarat are fighting this election,” he said.