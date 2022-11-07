Politics
Will the EU break up? What would that mean for an independent Scotland?
What if the EU breaks up? What would that mean for an independent Scotland? And even if the EU holds its own in difficult times, is its instability and internal conflicts a problem for Scottish independence?
There are serious reasons to believe that the EU is in systemic crisis. The European community has already begun to fall apart with the departure of the United Kingdom. Brexit legitimized the unthinkable that member states could leave. To be sure, the UK has now joined the new European Political Community, an intergovernmental forum first proposed by French President Macron. The EPC represents 44 European states, including all EU members and aspirants, plus Britain, Turkey and Ukraine.
The very fact that France is promoting a new European political architecture outside the EU and that post-Brexit Britain is a willing member is proof that there is life after Brussels. And once you accept that logic, then you have a post-EU world.
In this context, it is very significant that the new EPC includes Recep Erdogans (above) Turkey, whom the EU has kept at bay as a candidate since 1987. Europe needs Turkey as a bulwark against ( and possibly an interlocutor with) the Kremlin. European politics is already a more complex space.
In a sense, this new flexibility helps the Scottish case. Fools talk of an indy Scotland excluded from Europe, for such and such a fallacious reason. These fools absolutely do not understand the complex evolution of the EU and the likelihood that European politics in the future will be multipolar and multitrack. This not only opens the way for the economic integration of an independent Scotland, but also for this new nation to be more politically influential as such than as an appendage of London.
But the road ahead for Europe will be strewn with pitfalls. One reason is that the triumvirate of leading national players in the European saga, France, Germany and (in itinerant fashion) Italy each go their own way.
The three countries now face internal turmoil that diverts them from their traditional role of leading and shaping Europe. And a leaderless Europe is at the mercy of global economic and geopolitical threats.
Starting with Germany, whose successful economic model has just been shattered. No more cheap energy from Russia. No more Germany guaranteed market in China. Germany’s technological prowess is over.
At the same time, Germany is forced by events in Ukraine to rethink its entire military posture. Chancellor Scholz ordered 100 billion extra defense spending, covering new jet fighters, a new battle tank and a new air defense system.
It is a resurgent Germany which needs to reconquer the European markets and to exercise itself politically and militarily. A Germany that has just unilaterally abolished EU budget rules in order to subsidize local consumers against rising energy bills.
This new Germany will no longer hide behind EU institutions or channel its political interests through the project of greater European integration. Welcome to a German Europe. Which, of course, isolates France.
Since the time of General de Gaulle, French diplomacy has been built to make the EU a counterweight to America and Russia, by combining French leadership and German economic power. But Germany no longer plays ball and instead pursues its own national interests.
Macron’s attempt (above) to revive the European integration project has collapsed. Domestically, although he won a second term at the Elysee Palace, he lost his majority in the French parliament to outspoken eurosceptics to his right and left. Macron is a lame duck with little room for manoeuvre.
Then there is capricious Italy. For more than 30 years Italy dreamed of overtaking Great Britain economically, the so-called sorpasso. Italy’s economy has stalled since the 2008 banking crisis and remains the sick man of Europe.
In the ensuing political chaos, Italians have just elected their first far-right leader since they hanged Mussolini Giorgia Meloni. The UK media is advocating Melonis’ newfound moderation but listen to his speeches and all the old fascist tropes are there (international bankers’ conspiracy).
She is a classic bashing of the European project and, like Marine Le Pen in France, has only tempered her criticism to win elections.
Melonis’ victory also saw the exit of Mario Draghi as Italian Prime Minister. A former director of the European Central Bank, Draghi was Italy’s first Europhile and technocrat, and one of the leading proponents of European integration.
His political defenestration has gone unnoticed in post-Brexit Britain, but it represents the passing of an era in Italy and Europe. It also suggests that the Central Bank and the European Commission will be unable to impose a common strategy to deal with the runaway inflation that is currently ravaging the EU economy.
Eurozone inflation is up to 10.7% and the euro has plunged to parity with the dollar. But EU member states are all pursuing individual, non-community anti-inflationary strategies. In Italy, prices are increasing by 12% per year. As a result, the Italian government’s borrowing costs are skyrocketing, causing its banking system to downgrade from stable to negative.
Germany is in the throes of wage strikes. So far, only France has escaped the damage of inflation because its nuclear energy sector is state-owned and President Macron has imposed a 4% cap on electricity prices. However, this ends in December.
The only area of economic unity in the bloc has been the promotion of a massive switch from Russian gas to liquid natural gas imported from America. Alas, LNG manufacturing adds massively to global greenhouse gas emissions, negating Europe’s so-called net zero policy.
Other areas of EU energy policy are embroiled in a turf war between member states and the Commission. Berlin is trying to thwart the Commission’s proposals on hydrogen production in order to favor German firms. And Poland is resisting the Commission’s interference in its plans to build an American nuclear power plant.
Meanwhile, the Russian-Ukrainian war adds to the centrifugal forces undermining the EU project. Semi-authoritarian Hungary, which has long had ethnic and border disputes with Ukraine, refuses to send military aid to kyiv. Romanian farmers are bankrupted by cheap Ukrainian grain imports.
At the same time, the Baltic and Nordic states are urging the EU and the UK to expand military build-up against the Kremlin.
The addition of Ukraine and Georgia to the EU, as envisaged by German Chancellor Scholz, will only aggravate these tensions. It will also annoy Russia. Scholz also wants to scrap current rules requiring unanimity from all EU members when making important decisions.
A 36-nation EU would be a decision-making nightmare. But removing the veto will be opposed by smaller members. We could ask the Prime Minister what his position is on this?
My take on the situation is that the EU will become looser rather than more federal. And that political differences between member states will limit any expansion of joint decision-making.
It will be a fragmented Europe that will perhaps dissolve into internal blocs. It’s time for Scotland to take off its rose-colored glasses and take a hard look at where Europe is going.
