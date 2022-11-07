Politics
PM Modi pays tribute to Tamil writer Valliappa on his centenary of birth
The Prime Minister pays tribute to the writer Valliappa on the occasion of the centenary of his birth
“Valliappa’s efforts continue to inspire many people in the present day,” Modi said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to Azha Valliappa, a famous Tamil writer celebrated in particular for his literary works for children, on the occasion of his 100th birthday.
His efforts continue to inspire many people in the present day, Modi said.
I pay tribute to Thiru Azha. Valliappa on the occasion of his centenary of birth. He is remembered not only for his outstanding writing and poetry, but also for his efforts to popularize history, culture and literature among children. His efforts continue to inspire many in today’s era.
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2022
The Prime Minister tweeted: “I pay tribute to Thiru Azha. Valliappa on the occasion of his centenary of birth. He is remembered not only for his outstanding writings and poetry, but also for his efforts to popularize the history, culture and literature with children. His efforts continue to inspire many people today.”
