Biden slams GOP as Trump urges voters to reject Democrats





YONKERS, NY President Joe Biden pilloried Republicans nationwide as Holocaust deniers who reveled in political violence, while his predecessor Donald Trump urged voters to oppose the “growing tyranny of the left” on the last Sunday before the midterm elections that could reshape the balance of power in Washington.

Concluding a four-day campaign in five states with an evening rally at Sarah Lawrence College in Yonkers, New York, Biden defended Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul. She’s locked in a tight race with Rep. Lee Zeldin, who is seeking to become the state’s first GOP governor since George Pataki left office in 2006.

The president said hundreds of Republican candidates for state, federal and local office are “holocaust deniers, who say I didn’t win the election, even though hundreds of challenge attempts have all failed, even before Republican Courts.

Biden said that for Holocaust deniers, “there are only two outcomes for any election: either they win or they’ve been cheated.”

Biden said Republicans were prepared to tolerate last year’s insurrection on the United States Capitol and that after the recent attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, some members of that party made “light” of it or “sought excuses”.

“There has never been a time in my career when we glorified violence based on political preference,” the president said.

More than 41 million people cast early ballots in Tuesday’s races, which will decide control of Congress and major governorates in the first national election since a crowd swarmed the Capitol. Earlier on Sunday, as Trump addressed his supporters in Miami, a reference to the Speaker of the House sparked chants of “Lock her up!” a stark reminder of the distance that separates each side.

Trump hopes a strong GOP presence on Election Day will generate momentum for the 2024 race he is expected to kick off this month.

“I’ll probably have to do it again, but stay tuned,” Trump said, teasing an event he has with Ohio Republican Senate nominee JD Vance for Monday. “We have a big, big gathering. Stay tuned for tomorrow night.”

Trump also told the crowd that “every free and loving American must understand that now is the time to oppose this growing left-wing tyranny,” while calling on his supporters to reject “radical left-wing maniacs” and adding that Hispanics would prove strong for GOP candidates.

Senator Marco Rubio joined Trump at the rally as he seeks re-election. Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is running for re-election against Democrat Charlie Crist and is widely seen as Trump’s most formidable challenger should he also enter the race for the White House, did not attended the Miami event.

Instead, DeSantis held his own separate events Sunday in another part of the state where he stuck to the centerpieces of his re-election campaign, including protests over COVID-19 vaccine mandates and the “revival” in schools and other parts of society. The governor’s political counter-programming avoided antagonizing Trump, meaning she didn’t deliver on the dueling events of 2024 that could occur in her and Trump’s near future.

Trump said Sunday that Florida would “re-elect Ron DeSantis as your governor.” But he was more aggressive at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday night, calling the Florida governor “Ron DeSanctimonious.”

It’s a rivalry that’s been simmering for more than a year as DeSantis has taken increasingly bold steps to boost his national profile and build a deep fundraising network.

Trump remains the most popular figure in the Republican Party. Still, many of his supporters are eager to see DeSantis run, seeing him as a natural successor to Trump without the former president’s considerable political downsides.

For National Democrats, meanwhile, the focus is on the fate of their tight control of the House and Senate, which could evaporate after Tuesday.

New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, head of the House Democrats’ campaign arm, is in a tough race for his seat. But he insisted on Sunday that Democrats “are going to do better than people think on Tuesday”, adding that his party is “not perfect” but “we are responsible adults who believe in this democracy”.

“I think this race is very tight and I think everyone who cares about extremism in this ‘MAGA’ movement, racism, anti-Semitism, violence needs to come out and vote and it’s not just the Democrats , they’re independents and righteous Republicans,” Maloney told NBC’s “Meet the Press,” referring to former President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

Voters may berate the party controlling the White House and Congress amid soaring inflation, concerns about crime and pessimism about the country’s direction. History suggests that the ruling party will suffer significant losses mid-term.

On a weekend that also featured Democratic rallies from former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, first lady Jill Biden attended church services while campaigning in Houston on Sunday. Like her husband and presidential predecessors, she argued that democracy itself was on the ballot.

“So much is at stake in this election,” she said. “We must talk about justice and democracy.”

Traveling to Chicago, Vice President Kamala Harris struck a similar tone, saying, “These attacks on our democracy will not only directly impact the people of our country, but arguably around the world.”

Trump has long claimed he lost the 2020 election solely because Democrats cheated and even started raising the possibility of voter fraud this year. Federal intelligence agencies warn of the possibility of political violence from far-right extremists.

Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee, said Democrats were ‘inflation deniers’, trying to hijack the branding of the other side of her party as anti-democracy for rejecting the results of the 2020 free and fair presidential election simply because Trump lost it.

“If we win back the House and the Senate, it’s the American people who are saying to Joe Biden, we want you to work on our behalf and we want you to work across the aisle to solve the problems that we face,” McDaniel said. told CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Lee Saunders, president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, the nation’s largest union of public employees, has traveled the country to rally with the Democrats. He said, “It’s going to be tough, it’s going to be tough, but we’re not giving up hope.”

“Obviously people are concerned about the economy,” Saunders said. But he added that voters are also “concerned about the freedoms being taken away from them, whether you’re talking about the right to vote or you’re talking about a woman’s right to choose.”

___

Weissert reported from Washington. Gomez Lincon reported from Miami. Associated Press writers Jill Colvin and Hope Yen in Washington contributed to this report.

___

Read more about the issues and factors at play midterm at https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections. And follow the AP’s election coverage of the 2022 elections at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections.

