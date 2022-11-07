Politics
Risky business trades reopening rumors
That figure is still half the daily figures that Victoria and New South Wales alone report, and tiny for a country of 1.4 billion people. But even a single suspected case is unacceptable in China and forces authorities to lock down an entire city.
Early rumors of a reopening early last week briefly helped support iron ore futures, but were quickly watered down. A second, more widespread rumor that Beijing was preparing to ease restrictions sent an index measuring stocks with exposure to China in Hong Kong up 6% on Friday. The conversation was triggered by a few things.
First, expectations around a routine Saturday press briefing by Chinese health authorities were far too high.
Meanwhile, according to reports, Zeng Guang, the former head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told a Citigroup conference of possible major changes to zero COVID policies in the coming months, fueling hopes that the country would reopen around March.
Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a visit to Beijing that China was seeking to speed up approvals of vaccines made by German company BioNTech for use in China. And finally, Bloomberg reported that China was seeking to ease sanctions on airlines that bring infected passengers into the country.
This kind of feeling is more based on wishful thinking than anything else. Investors, like many residents of China, desperately want to see an end to zero-COVID, but that’s not happening at least not in the short term.
We continue to believe that while Beijing may introduce some adjustments to COVID measures in the coming weeks, these adjustment measures could be more than offset by local authorities’ escalation on zero-COVID, the economist said. in chief of Nomura for China, Ting Lu.
China’s National Health Commission watered the latest speech at a press conference on Saturday. China will pursue its aggressive zero-COVID policy and continue to optimize its response measures, to ensure that the country’s response to the pandemic is more science-based and targeted, an official named Hu Xiang said. by Xinhua.
Gradual easing is more likely
This does not mean that China will try to stop COVID-19 forever. Most epidemiologists agree that is impossible. But nothing official indicates that the situation will change overnight. Trading rumors about China is dangerous business, especially when they contradict what Xi himself is saying.
Instead, the most likely scenario is a multi-month easing.
The authorities always try to resume economic and social activity when the number of cases decreases. But political leaders will not accept living with COVID, says Raymond Yeung, ANZ’s chief economist for China.
Instead, he says officials will seek to refine their approach to try to minimize economic damage. Examples include mobility restrictions, like those imposed in the southern city of Guangzhou last week, rather than full lockdowns. He also says new vaccines could be a game-changer. Chinese authorities last week approved a new vaccine from CanSino Biologics that can be inhaled.
Experts also estimate that it will take at least a year to fully vaccinate the Chinese population, even if they step up their vaccination program now. Yeung says China still has 600 million people who haven’t had a recall. That means Beijing, which has openly criticized high death rates in the United States and elsewhere, is unlikely to let the virus spread in the short term.
Others are more optimistic, with Goldman Sachs strategists saying there are early signs of moves towards reopening, which would trigger a 20% rise in Chinese stocks.
Chinese stocks rose on Monday, even after the weekend of reopening rumors ended. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was up nearly 4%, although that was more related to investors finding value after last week’s selloff. The Hong Kong market is trading at lower levels than before the pandemic.
The only certain thing for investors exposed to China right now is to expect more volatility in the coming months.
