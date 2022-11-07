I won the presidential election twice, it seems that after this quota of Pak Prabowo





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said party general chairman Gerindra Prabowo Subianto could emerge victorious in the presidential election of 2024, after him who won the presidential election twice. So said Jokowi when he spoke about his record of winning municipal elections at the national level during the anniversary celebration of the Perindo party. “Earlier, Pak Hary (Chairman of Perindo Party, Hary Tanoesudibjo) said: I won Mayor of Solo twice. Then when I was attracted to Jakarta, Governor won once. Then , twice in the presidential election, he also won. Sorry, Pak Prabowo,” Jokowi said in his remarks. This statement then had the audience laughing out loud. Prabowo, who was sitting in the front row, stood up and greeted Jokowi. Read also: Jokowi: Supported Prabowo from the start As it is known, Prabowo is the competitor of Jokowi in the presidential elections of 2014 and 2019. Party general chairman Gerindra also ran as vice-presidential candidate with Megawati Soekarnoputri in the 2009 presidential election and lost to the Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono-Boediono pair. Jokowi then continued, it could be presidential election 2024 Instead, Prabowo will emerge victorious and be elected president. “It looks like after that, Mr. Prabowo’s part,” Jokowi said, greeted with loud laughter and applause from the audience. Also Read: Prabowo Reveals Jokowi’s Directions Regarding Indo Defense Expo 2022 Meanwhile, Prabowo was seen standing and respectful towards Jokowi. Prabowo is one of the most eligible personalities to stand as a candidate in the 2024 presidential election. Prabowo also declared himself ready to fight in the 2024 presidential election after receiving a statement of support from the Gerindra party. Previously, Jokowi also said that he has been supporting Prabowo for a long time. “From the beginning, why are there blessings? From the beginning, I said I support him (Prabowo),” Jokowi said after attending the Indo Defense Expo and Forum 2022 at JIExpo Kemayoran. , Jakarta, Wednesday (2/11/2022). However, Prabowo has rectified this support as part of the defense sector. Read also: Indextat poll: Ganjar wins over Prabowo and Anies

