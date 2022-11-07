Position of strength, not concession, prompted Moscow to return to grain deal, Ukraine says





This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukrainesaidon November 3 that Kyiv had made no commitments beyond the terms of the Black Sea Grain Initiative agreed in July to persuade Moscow to resume its participation in the deal. Russia suspended its participation in the UN-brokered deal on October 29 after what it said was an attack on ships in its Black Sea Fleet, but resumed participation on November 2. In announcing that Russia would join the grain deal, President Vladimir Putin said Moscow had received assurances that Ukraine would not use humanitarian corridors to attack Russian forces. Putin has warned that Russia reserves the right to withdraw again if Kyiv breaks its word. In a Nov. 3 Facebook statement, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko made it clear that Kyiv had offered nothing new to Russia to ensure it returned to the deal. , which aims to liberate Ukrainian food exports after the February 24 Russian invasion. Our state has not made any new commitments beyond those already existing in the grain agreement, Nikolenko said. Moscow returned to the grain deal thanks to the active diplomacy of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In coordination with Ukraine, they found words that Putin understood. It was a position of strength, not a concession. Remember that under this agreement [in July] the parties are committed to ensuring a safe and reliable operating environment for the grain corridor. Ukraine has never endangered a grain route. He said Ukraine was clearly abiding by the terms of the agreement. Ukraine has not used and has no plans to use the grain corridor for military purposes, Nikolenko said. Separately, Ukraine’s Infrastructure Ministry said seven ships carrying agricultural products left Ukraine’s Black Sea ports on November 3. The ships were loaded with 290,000 tonnes of food products and were heading for European and Asian countries, the ministry said in a statement, without further details. In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on November 3 that Russia had not yet decided whether or not to extend the Black Sea grain agreement, which expires on November 19. Guterres, meanwhile, said the Black Sea Grain Initiative is making a difference. To date, 10 million metric tons of grain and other foodstuffs have been shipped through the Black Sea Corridor. It only took three months to reach this milestone, António Guterres told reporters. The initiative works. It is our collective responsibility to make it work smoothly, said António Guterres.

