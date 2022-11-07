Chinas Business Elite sees the country that let them prosper slip away





When the ability to govern declines, even in the absence of any particular policy from above, the incompetence, brutality and ignorance of lower-level officials will create disasters for the common people over whom they govern, said Mr. Wu, who is a senior fellow at the Stanford Center on Chinas Economy and Institutions. Many business people have lost big bucks under zero-Covid, which has shuttered cities and locked millions in their homes for weeks at a time as the government seeks to stamp out the coronavirus. Under the leadership of this dictator, our great country is falling into an abyss, said a hardware technology official in Shenzhen. But you can’t do anything about it. It hurts me and depresses me. Despite many conversations over the years, we never talked about politics. I was surprised when he called after the party convention to talk about his political depression. He said he used to be very nationalistic, believing the Chinese to be some of the smartest and hardest-working people in the world. Now he and many of his friends spend most of their time hiking, golfing and drinking. Were too depressed to work, he said. Until a year ago, his start-up was doing so well that he planned to take it public. Then he lost much of his income and his new recruits sat idly by when cities were locked down under zero-Covid rules. He said he had no choice but to lay off more than 100 people, sell his company and move his family to North America. Since the dark night has descended, he said, I will deal with it by the way of the dark night. The Beijing tech entrepreneur who texted me after the party congress recounted a scary experience. In May, when there were rumors that Beijing might be on lockdown, he felt he couldn’t tell his employees to leave work early and stock up on groceries. He feared being reported for spreading rumors that led to people being detained by the police. He only told them that they should feel free to leave early if they had things to settle. This successful businessman is now applying to emigrate to a European country and to the United States.

