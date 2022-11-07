DeSantis-Trump tension on display in Florida just before Election Day





SUN CITY CENTER The 2022 election isn’t over yet, as Floridians can all too easily tell from their stuffed mailboxes and televisions streaming ads. But already 2024 was looming on Sunday, and what had been a quiet rivalry between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump is heating up.

Just two days before Election Day, the pair held dueling rallies across the state DeSantis at Sun City Center in Hillsborough County at 3 p.m. and Trump, alongside Sen. Marco Rubio, in Miami, just after.

DeSantis did not mention Trump at all in his roughly 50-minute speech, which he delivered in a hoarse voice after days of campaigning.

That’s even though the former president a day earlier mockingly called Florida Governor Ron DeSanctimonious at a rally in Pennsylvania and spoke about poll results that showed him ahead of DeSantis in a hypothetical 2024 game. .

Instead, DeSantis has focused his anger on President Joe Biden, liberal states like New York and California, and the woke ideology he says threatens to destroy the country.

In our country, the elites who have so much power, they want to impose their vision and their policies on the rest of us, but they don’t want to have to live under the consequences of those policies themselves, DeSantis told a crowd of a few hundred people gathered in the village hall of the retirement community.

Some of his biggest lines of applause of the afternoon involved comments about his flights carrying mostly Venezuelan migrants to Marthas Vineyard; several people in the crowd were wearing DeSantis Airlines t-shirts in reference to the stunt.

DeSantis wrapped up his remarks minutes early and quickly headed to Southwest Florida for two more campaign stops, including one with country music star Parker McCollum.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis addresses a crowd of supporters during a rally Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Sun City Center. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

Trump took the stage in Miami soon after, in front of a crowd apparently there to support U.S. Senator Marco Rubios’ re-election effort. Trump told the crowd to vote to re-elect both Rubio and DeSantis. This time, he didn’t throw out mocking nicknames for either contestant.

The DeSantis team refused to ask Trump for help throughout the campaign, including not asking for his endorsement. The separate gatherings on Sunday were a continuation of this strategy. DeSantis is expected to be reelected on Tuesday against Democratic opponent Charlie Crist, who was on his own tour of the state over the weekend.

Trump’s backing was critical for DeSantis in his first gubernatorial run in 2018, helping him beat a better-funded, well-established Florida Republican in his primary through the MAGA brand.

Trump has occasionally offered public reminders of this fact; the explosion of emails announcing the Trumps rally in Miami reminded recipients that it was Trump who launched a historic red wave for Florida midterm in 2018 with his list of top-to-bottom approved candidates .

Late last month, Trump reposted a video on his social media platform, Truth Social, featuring commentator Megyn Kelly saying DeSantis couldn’t beat Trump one-on-one.

I AGREE! Trump wrote in the post.

Days prior, DeSantis had also clashed with Trump via one of his many endorsements of fellow Republicans across the country. DeSantis recorded a robocall for US Senate candidate from Colorado, Joe ODea, whom Trump had previously criticized after ODea said he did not want Trump to run for president again.

Reposting an article about DeSantis’ support for ODea, Trump wrote: A BIG MISTAKE!

Although DeSantis didn’t directly mention Trump or 2024, it was on the minds of some of his supporters who attended the Sun City Center rally, many of whom had already decided who they would pick in a Republican primary.

Darbie Pfeiffer, 58, of Wimauma, said he chose DeSantis over Trump 100%.

I love Trump too, but with President Trump there are so many people who are against him, she said. There would be so much time and effort, like when Trump was president before, (spent) on people trying to keep up with him.

Her husband accepted. This is where DeSantis has an advantage over Trump, because the focus will be on the country and not on an oligarch just because he’s an oligarch, said Carl Pfeiffer, 62.

Some rally attendees debated the topic while speaking with a reporter.

I love President Trump, but Ron DeSantis is a good talker and… although I hate to say it, the drama isn’t there, said Joanne Osgood, 60, who lives in Riverview.

We have to give Trump a chance to finish what he started, replied Ivan Bermudez, 72, of Brandon.

There were others who refused to discuss the derogatory nickname Trump had given DeSantis, or to choose between the two men.

I think that’s purely speculative, said Laurie Skipper, 66, of Apollo Beach, when asked about 2024. There’s a lot of time between two years.

Times/Herald Tallahassee desk reporter Ana Ceballos contributed to this report.

