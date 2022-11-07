Imran Khan ‘overshadowed Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan’: Pak leader dig





Imran Khan, shot in the right leg, released from hospital on Sunday

Islamabad:

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the leader of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), said the attack on former Prime Minister Imran Khan was a “tragedy”, saying it had eclipsed Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan in terms of talent. ‘actor.

Khan, who was shot in the right leg on Thursday, was discharged from hospital on Sunday after undergoing successful surgery. He has now been moved to a private residence in Lahore.

Casting doubts on the injuries sustained by Khan, Pakistan’s 70-year-old President Tehreek-e-Insaf, PDM and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Rahman said Khan had ” eclipsed Bollywood stars Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan in their acting skills,” the Express Tribune reported.

“I initially sympathized with Imran Khan upon hearing about the Wazirabad episode, but now it seems like it was a drama,” Rahman was quoted as saying by Dawn newspaper of the cricketer turned player. politician.

He said the confusion surrounding Khan’s injuries was enough to raise eyebrows. It was unclear whether “a single shot was fired at Imran or more” and whether the wound was “on one or both legs”, the report added.

Maulana Fazl also said it was intriguing that Khan “was taken to Lahore instead of being admitted to a nearby hospital (in Wazirabad)”.

The JUI-F leader disputed PTI’s claim that Khan was injured by “pieces” of bullets fired by a man during the long march to Gukkhar on Thursday.

“How is it possible that a bullet broke into pieces? We heard of a piece of bomb, but not of a bullet.” “The blind accepted Khan’s lies. We also condemned (the shooting incident) when we heard about the attack on Khan…whether he was hit by one, two or four bullets or fragments. We heard bomb fragments but heard of bullet fragments for the first time,” the PDM chief remarked.

“Why is he being treated in a cancer hospital for gunshot wounds,” Fazl wondered.

Khan underwent surgery for gunshot wounds at Shaukat Khanum Hospital owned by his charity.

The head of the JUI-F while referring to a statement by the chief medical officer of the PTI says he heard for the first time that “the aorta is also present in the tibia”. “There are contradictions in the doctors’ statements,” he told the Express Tribune newspaper.

Fazlur said Imran, who would refer to others as “thieves”, turned out to be a “thief” himself.

A JIT (Joint Investigation Team) should be formed to investigate his lies,” the 69-year-old politician said.

On Sunday, the chief executive of Shaukat Khanum Hospital, Dr Faisal Sultan, said Khan needed at least a few weeks off to be fit to resume his political activities.

However, at a press conference from the hospital on Sunday, Khan said the long march would resume on Tuesday from the point in Wazirabad where 11 people, including himself, were shot dead.

The PDM – an alliance of nearly a dozen opposition parties – formed against Pakistani military interference in politics and the installation of “puppet” Prime Minister Khan through a “manipulated” election in 2018.

