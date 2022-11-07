Boris Johnson urges Tories to stick to green targets at COP27





B Oris Johnson has warned the Tories against relaxing climate change targets as he suggested rising temperatures in Westminster may have contributed to his ousting. The former prime minister dismissed the “nonsense” calls to resume fracking and switch back to fossil fuels in response to soaring energy prices sparked by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Mr Johnson, speaking on the sidelines of the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt, insisted he wanted to play a supporting role for Rishi Sunak but said he would act as a keeper of the commitments taken when he was Prime Minister at Cop26 in Glasgow. . Mr Sunak initially suggested he would not attend the Sharm el-Sheikh summit before performing a U-turn. Mr Johnson, who called himself the spirit of Glasgow’s COP26, said he was happy Mr Sunak was on top, telling his audience at a New York Times event: “I am a foot soldier , a spear wielder. I’m here in a purely supportive role and to remind the world of what we did in Glasgow.” Read more He said the current government “understands this and wants to move forward”. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is appearing on the world stage for the first time since taking office and on Monday morning appealed to other world leaders to protect the planet for our children and grandchildren. Live updates Show the latest updates

1667819394 UN chief: We are fighting for our lives – and we are losing’ UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told leaders gathered for the COP27 climate summit in Egypt that humanity is “in the fight of our lives” on climate change “and we are in the process of to lose”. Addressing the Cop27 world leaders’ summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, he said greenhouse gases continue to rise, global temperatures continue to rise and “our planet is rapidly approaching tipping points that will make climate chaos irreversible”. He warned: “We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot still on the accelerator.” He said the war in Ukraine and other conflicts were causing bloodshed and violence, but “we cannot accept that our attention is not focused on climate change, climate change is taking place at another scale and on another scale. This is the defining question of our time. This is the central challenge of our century. It is unacceptable, outrageous and self-defeating to put it on the back burner.” 1667819159 Swedish PM writes Rishi Sunak’s contact details Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson writes his contact details for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during COP27. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson (right) writes his contact details for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during the Cop27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. / Pennsylvania 1667818667 Starmer lashes out at Sunak for his initial decision not to attend COP27 Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer has criticized Rishi Sunak for his initial decision not to attend COP27. Speaking to reporters on a visit to Imperial College London, he said: ‘The first difference a Labor government would make is that you would have a prime minister who wanted to go to the COP because we realize how important that is, because we realize that it’s not just about the climate, it’s also about the cost of living, it’s about energy, it’s about the next generation of jobs. “You would have a Prime Minister, a Labor Prime Minister, on the world stage, bringing the leaders together. I think Rishi Sunak made a big mistake when he initially said he wouldn’t go because it made it seem like the UK no longer wanted to be a leader on the world stage. I think it’s a mistake for our country, it’s a mistake globally and I think it’s a mistake for the climate crisis, which we have to deal with.” 1667816125 Boris Johnson issues veiled criticism of Tories over fracking at COP27 Boris Johnson has warned that the fight against climate change has become a ‘collateral victim’ of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, with countries questioning the emissions reduction target at a time of soaring oil prices energy. In a swipe at Tories – including successor Liz Truss – he warned against calls to revive fracking in the UK. Ms Truss had planned to lift the fracking ban in England, but Rishi Sunak reinstated it. “There are people who have come to the conclusion that the whole net zero project needs to be delayed, mothballed and put on ice – for example, we need to reopen coal-fired power stations and rip up the UK countryside,” he said. he declared. during a side event of COP27 organized by the New York Times. The former prime minister said the summit in Egypt was an opportunity “to tackle this nonsense head on”. Yes, of course we have to use hydrocarbons during the transition period and, yes, in the UK we can do more with our own national resources,” he said. However, now is not the time to abandon the campaign for net zero, now is not the time to turn our backs on renewable technologies.” 1667814215 Sunak meets Italy’s new far-right Prime Minister at COP27 Rishi Sunak met Italy’s new far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt. The pair discussed house building and planning while reporters were in the room at the start of the bilateral meeting. The prime minister and Ms Meloni, Italy’s first female prime minister, took office within days of each other last month. Ms Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party leads the country’s first far-right government since World War II. 1667813472 We need an energy mix, says Shapps on North Sea oil and gas licenses Asked if the Prime Minister was still in favor of a new round of North Sea licenses in 2024, Business Secretary Grant Shapps said: We know that given what Putin has done in Ukraine , energy security is really, really important – we want to diversify our energy mix.” He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: And in a world where we now have to import not from Russia but from elsewhere things like LNG, so it’s liquid gas, and because of transportation, what have you, that has a higher CO2 content, then sometimes we source domestically, so we need that combination. We now have more than 40% renewable and nuclear energy.” 1667813001 Boris Johnson: I am the spirit of Glasgow COP26′ Boris Johnson speaks at a New York Times event which started half an hour ago. The former prime minister began by introducing himself as the spirit of Glasgow’s COP26. He said: It’s amazing to think of how much has changed since that last COP, and to be honest, how much damage has been done in just one year to our great common goal of tackling climate change in human origin. We defied some of the media’s darkest expectations, showed what we could do when humanity worked for a deal, and through the wisdom of delegations…we secured some surprisingly large, national. 1667812357 Government supports talks on payments to poorer countries for damage caused by climate change Business Secretary Grant Shapps said the government “supports discussions” underway at the Cop27 climate summit on paying for loss and damage. When asked if the government accepts the principle of paying for loss and damage to the poorest countries disproportionately affected by climate change, he replied: we accept the principle, there is a discussion to be had about this subject, and in fact, in a sense, it was accepted. all along. Today, for example, the announcement by the Prime Minister of more than 65 million in aid to developing countries so that they can produce energy in a sustainable way, there was tacit acceptance. We industrialized first and we appreciate that the rest of the world needs to be able to get by as well.” When asked if the payments could therefore take place, he added: “There is a big international discussion going on, this is one of the things that is happening at COP27 in Egypt and we support the discussions. current, this is the British position. 1667811377 The world has a small window to stay at 1.5C, climate scientist warns The world has a very, very small window” to meet the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C, a climatologist said ahead of COP27. Professor Hannah Cloke told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: The time we have to change course is getting shorter and shorter and it seems like a lot of talk and no action, and as a climate scientist, that’s is just awful, it’s really, really frustrating. People tell scientists like me on your show: stick to the facts, don’t scare people, don’t give your opinion – but we scientists have been doing it for 30 years now with growing concern and we just don’t have that widespread action that is needed. “ On whether the 1.5C target for global temperature rise is still alive or ‘far away’, she said: ‘We’re so close to being very far away, so we have this very, very small window to stick to that. I think most climatologists are extremely worried that we’re not getting there. To be honest it’s a bit arbitrary because every tenth of a degree we can stop means less terrible things that will happen in the future so it’s a good goal to have a goal because it means we we can act and invest our money in technology, to change our way of life, to reduce emissions. What we should really focus on, the more action we take now, the less things will get worse in the future and that means less bad floods, less bad droughts, less bad storms on the coast.” 1667810140 Sunak: We must honor the promises of Glasgow and COP26′ Rishi Sunak said the world must ‘deliver on the legacy’ of last year’s Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow as he began a busy day at the latest round of UN talks in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The Prime Minister tweeted: “Today I will join leaders around the world at (Cop27). For our children and grandchildren, we must honor Glasgow’s heritage and protect the future of the planet.”

