Ex-presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama hit the campaign trail for last-minute arguments





It’s the battle of the exes.

Republicans and Democrats are looking to their popular former presidents for last-minute campaign assistance, bringing former President Barack Obama out of semi-retirement to counter the gravitational pull of former President Donald Trump, who has been active throughout the campaign season. .

On Sunday, Mr. Trump rallied supporters in Florida, where Senator Marco Rubio, a rival in the 2016 Republican presidential primary, is seeking a third term in the Senate. On Saturday, Mr. Trump was in Pennsylvania looking for his hand-picked nominees, Mehmet Oz for Senate and State Senator Doug Mastriano for governor.

Mr. Obama was also in Pennsylvania over the weekend, headlining rallies in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia for John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro, the Democratic candidates for Senate and governor, respectively.

Mr. Obama, the 44th president, and Mr. Trump, the 45th president, described President Bidens’ first two years in office in very different terms, highlighting how Tuesday’s election has become a referendum on the 46th president. .

Mr. Trump told a Sunday rally in Miami that Mr. Biden and far-left crazies were destroying the country by supporting open borders, soft on crime and indoctrinating school children.

SEE ALSO: Trump casts doubt on Pennsylvania election, warns Democrats ‘cheating’ Oz and Mastriano

Biden and far-left crazies are waging war on your jobs, your security, your values ​​and your freedom, Trump said. They’re strangling Florida families. They are hitting Florida very hard with soaring prices and crippling inflation.

Mr. Obama said Mr. Biden was guiding the nation out of a pandemic which, along with the war in Ukraine, has fueled inflation, putting pressure on the working class.

Despite these headwinds, Mr. Obama said that Mr. Biden had ensured the creation of millions of jobs and a drop in the unemployment rate. He also credited the Democratic-led Congress with giving Mr. Biden legislation to limit the amount the government pays for prescription drugs and to invest more money in infrastructure.

If you help Democrats keep the House and get a few more Senate seats, you can guarantee he’ll make more progress on the issues you care about, Obama said. You’ve seen what he accomplished with the smallest of margins. If you vote, he can do even more, but that’s up to you.

Mr. Obama said abortion, Social Security and democracy itself were on the ballot.

I understand democracy doesn’t seem like a top priority right now, especially when you’re worried about paying the bills, Obama said in Philadelphia. But when real democracy goes, we’ve seen it throughout history, we’ve seen it all over the world, when real democracy goes, people get hurt. This has real consequences.

SEE ALSO: Trump slams DeSantis as ‘Ron DeSanctimonious’ at rally amid 2024 announcement rumors

Former President Bill Clinton is also campaigning, as is Mr. Biden. That means four of the last five presidents, all but George W. Bush, have rallied voters during the campaign trail in recent days.

Political forecasters predict Republicans will swing the House from Democrats’ control while control of the Senate which is split 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris holding the deciding vote remains uncertain.

Republicans believe they have momentum in key races, including in Pennsylvania, where Mr. Oz is rapidly closing. The race is tied, with Mr. Oz up 0.1 percentage points in the RealClear Politics polling average.

The state has proven to be the ultimate battleground in recent years. Mr. Trump won the state in 2016 and Mr. Biden carried it in 2020.

Mr. Biden has a long history with the state. Born in Scranton, he often plays on his working-class roots and reminds voters that he was sometimes referred to as Pennsylvania’s third senator when he represented Delaware in the Senate.

On Saturday, Mr. Biden played the opening act for his former boss, Mr. Obama. He said he needed reinforcements in Washington to pass an assault weapons ban, protect abortion rights and stop Republicans from gutting Social Security and Medicare.

These guys will never cease to amaze me, man, Mr Biden said. They literally come after Social Security and Medicare.

Mr Biden campaigned earlier Saturday in Illinois on behalf of Representatives Lauren Underwood, Sean Casten and Bill Foster. On Sunday, he was campaigning with New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who faces a tough challenge from Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin.

Mr Biden called Mr Zeldin a Holocaust denier for voting not to certify the 2020 presidential election.

There are more than 300 Republican candidates for state, local and federal office who are election deniers who say I didn’t win the election even though the hundreds of challenge attempts have all failed, he said. declared. Kathy Hochuls’ opponent is one of these Holocaust deniers.

Mr. Clinton also campaigned with Ms. Hochul on Saturday.

Mr. Obama, however, remains the hottest attraction for Democrats. Mr Trump beats other Republicans in terms of star power as he teases another presidential bid in 2024 and continues to cast doubt on the 2020 election.

Everyone, I promise you that in a very, very, very short time, you will be so happy, Mr. Trump said.

