Finally, the drama of President Jokowi’s fake diploma is over, KPU opens: The results…





Warta Ekonomi, Jakarta – The drama of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) accusations of fake diplomas finally came to an end after the lawsuit was withdrawn and the General Election Commission (KPU) opened its vote. The agency has verified the authenticity of the diploma of Indonesia’s 7th President of Indonesia. “The classification results indicate that Jokowi’s documents or diplomas are valid and correct,” Hasyim said on Sunday (6/11/2022). To read also: Those who say that Jokowi’s diploma is false must act quickly, the KPU firmly says that it is valid and true! Hasyim has no problem with the accusations from multiple parties regarding Jokowi’s fake diploma. Indeed, his party verified the authenticity of the certificate of the former governor of DKI Jakarta. “It is the KPU who has the authority to accept the submission of documents from the participants, the KPU also checks. If anyone asks, we will respond,” Hasyim said. The trial for the alleged false diploma of President Joko Widodo ended in dramatic fashion. Plaintiff Bambang Tri Mulyono officially withdrew his lawsuit in the Central District Court of Jakarta on Thursday (27/10/2022). The confirmation of the revocation of the lawsuit was conveyed by Bambang Tri’s lawyer, Ahmad Khozinudin, during a press conference broadcast on his YouTube channel. According to Ahmad, the lawsuit was withdrawn because his client had been named a suspect and detained. Read also: The lawsuit was withdrawn Bambang Tri, KPU assures that the certificate of President Jokowi is original “In fact, it is our client who has access to witnesses and data as evidence. Of course, this will affect the trial process. That is why we consult to decide what is best for our client. “, did he declare. Once Bambang Tri withdraws the lawsuit, the case will automatically close and be closed. Also Read: Hanwha Life Wins Best Insurance Award 2022 from Warta Ekonomi

Disclaimer: This article is a collaboration between Warta Ekonomi and Suara.com. Questions related to the writing, photos, graphics, videos and the entire content of the article are the responsibility of Suara.com.

