Narendra Modi has yet to acknowledge that demonetization was an epic failure, says Mallikarjun Kharge





Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge said on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had yet to acknowledge that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government’s decision in 2016 to demonetize high-denomination banknotes was an epic failure. The newly elected Congress leader tweeted the comment with a report on banknotes with Indian citizens at the highest level ever. Demonetization was promised to free the country from black money, Kharge wrote. But it destroyed businesses and ruined jobs. Six years after the masterstroke, cash available to the public is 72% higher than in 2016. Demonetization was promised to free the country from black money. But it destroyed businesses and ruined jobs.

6 years after the masterstroke, the cash available in public is 72% higher than in 2016. The Prime Minister has yet to acknowledge this epic failure that led to the downfall of the economy. pic.twitter.com/wsd1j062EF —Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) November 7, 2022 The amount of currency in the hands of Indian citizens hit a new high of Rs 30.88 lakh crore in October, according to a report by the Reserve Bank of India released last week showed. The amount Indians held in cash on October 21 was 71.84% higher than the Rs 17.7 lakh crore they had on November 4, 2016, the fortnight that ended just before demonetization. On November 8, 2016, Modi announced the demonetization exercise under which banknotes of denominations of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 ceased to be legal tender in India from midnight. One of the stated goals of the move was to reduce the use of cash and increase the use of digital transactions instead. Several people, many of them elderly, had died while queuing to exchange their money. While millions of families have been left without cash, many have even committed suicide after failing to exchange old banknotes for valid currency. The Supreme Court is currently hearing a group of motions challenging the legal validity of the demonetization exercise. The petitioners claimed that this decision violated several constitutional rights of citizens, such as the right to property (Section 300A), the right to equality (Section 14), the right to carry on a trade, business or profession (article 19) and the right to life and the right to subsistence (article 21).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scroll.in/latest/1036847/narendra-modi-yet-to-acknowledge-demonetisation-was-an-epic-failure-says-mallikarjun-kharge The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos