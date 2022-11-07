Trump mocks Nancy Pelosi after husband Paul’s attack





Former President Donald Trump repeatedly mocked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) while poking fun at the Democrats’ mid-term prospects at a Sunday rally in Florida.

The 45th president made the comments during his Sunday campaign event in Miami, Fla., where he opposed Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections. His remarks come just two days after Paul Pelosi, the House Speaker’s elderly husband, was released from hospital following a violent nighttime assault at Pelosi’s home in San Francisco, California. The 82-year-old venture capitalist required surgery for injuries sustained in the hammer attack, which was widely condemned by most top political leaders.

COLD WAR GOP 2024? TRUMP GIVES DESANTIS A COLD SHOULDER AT FLORIDA RALLY

Trump told the crowd that once Republicans take over the House of Representatives midway through this week, GOP lawmakers “will end the political career of Crazy Nancy Pelosis once and for all.

The comment immediately sparked chants of confinement in the crowd, leading the former president to respond, “We have a feisty crowd today.”

Later, Trump spoke out against the “cabal” of Democrats who he said were plotting to bring him down, before once again focusing on Pelosi.

Crazy Nancy Pelosi, by the way how has she been lately? he said. How is she ?

Paul Pelosi was released from hospital on Friday. The speaker’s office said he “remains under the care of doctors” while he recovers.

Last weekend, Trump called the attack “a terrible thing” before comparing the violence in cities like San Francisco and Chicago to Afghanistan. Days later, he called what happened a “sad situation” in a radio interview before wondering if there was more to the story about the assault.

Strange things have been happening in this household over the past two weeks, Trump told conservative radio host Chris Stigall. You know, probably, you and I better not talk about it. The glass, it seems, was smashed from the inside out and, you know, so it wasn’t a break-in, it was an escape.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The 45th president is not the only member of his family to publicly ruminate their theories about the relationship between Mr Pelosi and his alleged attacker. Donald Trump Jr. shared a Twitter post this week that included a photo of his underwear and a hammer with the caption, “I got my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume ready.”

“The internet remains undefeated,” added Trump Jr.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/campaigns/donald-trump-mocks-nancy-pelosi-paul-attack-florida-rally The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos