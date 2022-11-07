Jokowi receives the Imam Hasan bin Ali Peace Prize plaque in 2022

Bisnis.comJAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) received the 2022 Imam Hasan bin Ali International Peace Prize which was presented at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Monday (7/11/2022). The Abu Dhabi Forum Peace Prize award was presented directly by the Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum, Sheikhna Abdallah AlSheikh AlMahfodh Bin Bayah.

“We are here today to present the Imam Hasan bin Ali International Peace Prize 2022 to the President of Indonesia, His Excellency Joko Widodo. This award is a recognition of his dedication to bringing about peace, including Indonesia’s contribution to international peace,” said Cheikhna. Abdallah AlSheikh AlMahfodh Bin Bayah was quoted in an official statement on Monday (7/11/2022).

Meanwhile, Minister of State Secretary (Mensesneg) Pratikno, who accompanied the President, said in his statement that this award is an honor for Indonesia because President Jokowi enjoys the trust of the world as a leader who disseminates messages and a culture of peace. Moreover, he continued, this award honors the name of Imam Hasan bin Ali who is the grandson of Prophet Muhammad SAW.

“This is award who is very prestigious to use the name of Imam Hasan Bin Ali, he was confirmed earlier the grandson of Prophet Muhammad SAW. It is of course for us, for the government, for President Jokowi, and also at the same time the people of Indonesia is an extraordinary reward, an extraordinary honor for President Joko Widodo to have been recognized as a leader who disseminates messages and a culture of peace to the world,” Pratikno said.

Pratikno also explained that earlier the 2022 Imam Hasan bin Ali International Peace Prize was given to Vice President Ma’ruf Amin who represented President Jokowi in the Majlis Hall, Lt. 5, Emirates Palace Hotel Abu Dhabi, last Wednesday (02/11/2022).

“What was handed over was a placard. So there was a plaque, yesterday the vice president in Abu Dhabi delivered the ceremony yesterday,” Pratikno said.

Pratikno also said President Jokowi is very grateful for the award and hopes to continue to help solve the food crisis and the energy crisis the world is currently facing.

“If we can complete this, it means we can contribute to the world. This is what Mr. Dr. Mahfodh said about this award. Once again, Mr. President expressed his gratitude for this award “, said Pratikno.

This award is also seen as strengthening Indonesia-Indonesia relations United Arab Emirates and at the same time build enthusiasm for the successful implementation of the G20 for world peace and prosperity.

For your information, this prize is an award given to Muslim leaders, scholars and thinkers for their initiatives and scientific work in creating a culture of peace and the peaceful entrenchment of its values ​​in society. The first prize in 2015 was received by Wahiduddin Khan, an Indian intellectual, for his contribution to the fight against the mentality of violence and war in the name of religion.

The second prize was awarded in 2016 to the National Interreligious Platform for Peace in Central Africa for its role in restoring society and strengthening the values ​​of peace through its own means and direct communication with citizens after the civil war. in the Central African Republic since 2012.

The 2017 award was received by the Egyptian Family House initiative, in recognition of its role in fostering inter-religious coexistence. The 2018 award was received by Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, in recognition of their central role in ending the long-standing conflict between their countries and promoting the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence.

In 2019, the Secretary General of the Muslim World League, Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, received the Imam Hassan bin Ali International Award in recognition of his outstanding global efforts to promote peace and tolerance in the world. In 2020, this award was given to PEA’s Frontline Hero Office for caring about people who work on the frontlines.





