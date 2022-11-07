Imran Khan asks the Pakistani president to investigate the army | Imran Khan News





In a letter to the president, the former prime minister questions how military officials can organize press briefings targeting a political leader.

Islamabad, Pakistan Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked President Arif Alvi to open an investigation into a press conference held by Pakistan’s powerful intelligence agency, which he accused of orchestrating the attack on him.

In a letter to the president, Khan referred to the event organized last month by Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum, head of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

How can two military bureaucrats hold a highly political press conference targeting the leader of the largest federal political party, wrote Khan, the leader of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

At the unprecedented press conference on October 27, Anjum was accompanied by Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar, head of the military media branch, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Khan is recovering at his home in Lahore after being discharged from hospital on Sunday. Last week, he was injured in the leg in an assassination attempt at a protest rally in Wazirabad, in the eastern province of Punjab.

I ask you to act now to end the abuse of power and violations of our laws and constitutions, he wrote, also asking the president to define the role of the ISPR.

Khan has provided no evidence to support his charges.

So far there has been no response to the letter from the president, who is the supreme commander of the armed forces, or the army.

The two military officials spoke to the media about the murder of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya and responded to allegations made by Khan against the military establishment.

The PTI chief claimed that senior intelligence official Major General Faisal Naseer, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah were involved in what he called the plot to kill him, and demanded that they be sacked.

He repeated the allegations in his letter to the president.

Khan has previously accused military officials of torturing and harassing PTI officials, including a senator and his chief of staff.

On Friday, the army dismissed his allegations as baseless and irresponsible, adding that the charges against senior army officers were unacceptable and unjustified.

Sharif has asked the highest court in the land to form a commission to investigate the attack.

I have no right to stay in office if there is any evidence of my involvement in this case, the Prime Minister said on Saturday.

Khan, 70, was removed from office by a parliamentary vote of no confidence in April.

He alleged that a foreign plot led by the United States colluded with the Pakistani military establishment and its political rivals to remove him. Again, he provided no evidence. US and Pakistani authorities have denied the charges.

He has held rallies across the country since his dismissal. The PTI won electoral victories in by-elections held in July and October.

The cricketer-turned-politician launched a long march on October 28 towards Islamabad in a bid to hold early parliamentary elections. The term of the current National Assembly of Pakistan ends in October 2023.

In a video posted from the hospital on social media on Sunday, Khan announced that his party would resume the long march from Wazirabad on Tuesday. He said he would join the march in Rawalpindi in the coming days.

PTI senior leader Musarrat Jamshed Cheema told Al Jazeera that the march will be led by senior party leaders and follow the original route, while Khan will deliver daily speeches.

The plan is to have Imran Khan speak to the public every day at 4:30 p.m. and we will try to conclude the rally every day before [the] the sun is setting, she said.

Cheema said the party expected to conclude the rally in Islamabad in 10 to 12 days.

But it all depends on his well-being and recovery. Of course, we want him there as soon as possible, she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/11/7/imran-khan-requests-president-to-launch-inquiry-on-military The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos